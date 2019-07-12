Must Check: Celebrities spotted wearing the same outfits

Divyanka Tripathi and Kaveri Priyam

Kaveri Priyam recently shared a beautiful photo of herself on her social media account where she can be seen donning a black floor length Anarkali dress. The outfit reminded us of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who wore a similar outfit while she made an appearance last year on talk show Juzzbatt.

Dipika Kakar and Khushi Kapoor

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim flaunted this look in her new show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Turns out, her lehenga is similar to what film actress Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor wore for a family wedding. Their choker neckpiece too shares similarity.

Erica Fernandes and Chitrangda

Both Erica Fernandes and Chitrangda flaunted a big yellow polka dot saree and white balloon sleeves blouse at different occasions.

Dipika Kakar and Deepika Padukone

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim is currently seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum as Sonakshi. She recently wore a red saree on the show. This led a fan to point out that it's a copy of the one worn by Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone post her wedding.

Anita Hassanandani, Adaa Khan and Krishna Mukherjee

Recently, Krishna Mukherjee was seen dressed in a pale blue net anarkali teamed up with a lime yellow dupatta. Her co-star and actress Anita Hassanandani was also seen wearing the exact same dress at a different occasion. Later, actress Adaa Khan was also seen donning the same attire at another function.

Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna

Recently, we came across a picture wherein both Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna were spotted wearing similar outfits at different occasions. They styled it differently and both looked stylish.

Hina Khan and Neha Kakkar

Recently, Hina Khan shared a picture wherein she was seen wearing a yellow dress. Hina's look reminded us of popular singer Neha Kakkar, who was spotted wearing similar outfit. However, there is slight difference in bothe the outfits. Take a look below.

Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna recently attended her friend's sangeet and cocktail party and looked gorgeous in this shimmery grey outfit. The outfit reminded us of Nia Sharma, who wore the same outfit last year.

Sumona Chakravarti and Monalisa

Sumona Chakravarti and Monalisa were recently spotted wearing similar outfits.

Drashti Dhami, Kanchi Singh and Sheena Bajaj

Drashti Dhami, Kanchi Singh and Sheena Bajaj recently were spotted wearing a shimmery sea blue short one piece.

Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth

Dipika Kakar was recently seen donning a gown and teamed it up with a denim blazer. Sreesanth was also seen donning a similar denim jacket and flaunting his airport look.

Hina Khan, Deepika Singh and Jasleen Matharu

Hina Khan was recently spotted in one piece with colours splashed onto it. Meanwhile, we came across a picture of Jasleen Matharu and Deepika Singh who were seen donning the exact same dress.

Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna

Both wore a pink off-shoulder dress at different occasion and both looked pretty.

Yuvika Chaudhary and Surbhi Chandna

Yuvika Chaudhary recently sported a short rainbow dress and rocked the look with her pose. Her dress reminded us of Surbhi Chandna who had also wore the exact same outfits few weeks ago.

Sreesanth and Vikas Gupta

Bigg Boss 12 came to an end. While Dipika Kakar bagged the trophy, Sreesanth emerged as the first runner-up. Apart from this, what caught our attention was Sreesanth's finale attire. Dressed in a black shimmery blazer and bow-tie, the cricketer, undoubtedly, looked handsome. However, his outfit reminded us of Vikas Gupta's Bigg Boss 11 grand finale outfit.

Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi was recently spotted at an event flaunting a white full-length blazer dress. The dress reminded us of Hina Khan's look that she wore in November, 2017.

Nehha Pendse and Tina Dutta

Recently a picture of Nehha Pendse doing the rounds on social media shows her wearing a similar outfit that was donned by Tinaa Dattaa.

Bharti Singh, Rashami Desai and Divyanka Tripathi

Bharti Singh, Rashami Desai and Divyanka Tripathi were spotted wearing similar black outfit at different places.

Sreejita De and Kishwer Merchantt

Sreejita De and Kishwer Merchantt have quite a lot in common. The two, who were recently seen bonding on a fun bikini photoshoot in Maldives are now seen posing in a similar outfit for a photoshoot.

Anita Hassanandani and Shivangi Joshi

Anita Hassanandani recently wore a short pink dress at the 1500 episodes celebration party of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Anita's dress reminded us of Shivangi’s outfit that she wore at her birthday party.

Anita Hassanandani and Tina Datta

Anita Hassanandani and Tinaa Dattaa have often impressed one and all with her fashion and style. These two ladies they were spotted wearing a similar blue and white striped shirt.

Karishma Tanna and Sunny Leone

Karishma and Sunny Leone were also captured by cameras wearing a same gown.

Riddhi Dogra and Ishita Dutta

The two actresses, who are known for their versatility, were seen wearing the same outfits for their photoshoots.

Rashami Desai and Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi drew a lot of attention with her airport look while she was leaving for her Europe trip with husband Vivek Dahiya. Reason? Her black dress which was worn by another TV actress Rashami Desai.

Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna

One thing that’s common between Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan is that both the actresses have worked hard on their fashion sense. But even these two couldn’t manage to avoid a fashion faux pas. Surbhi wore a similar outfit on Ishqbaaz that Hina donned for an event.

Sanaya Irani and Tejasswi Prakash

Recently, while browsing through the Instagram page of actress Sanaya Irani and Tejasswi Prakash, we spotted a picture of both the actresses in which they were seen posing in the same dress.

Hina Khan and Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande was seen wearing the same outfit worn by Hina Khan before.

Mouni Roy and Sanaya Irani

Sanaya Irani wore a beautiful mirror worked pink lehenga and crop top for her sundown party and looked pretty in pink. However, a similar dress was donned Mouni Roy at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party.

Mouni Roy and Krystle D'souza

Mouni Roy and Krystle D'souza too were spotted wearing similar outfits.