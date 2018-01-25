Nayana Bandyopadhyay feels blessed to portray challenging characters

Kolkata, 25 January 2018: Actress Nayana Bandyopadhyay feels blessed that she got the opportunity of portraying challenging and wonderful characters.

Nayana is currently portraying the role of Maya in Zee Bangla’s fantasy drama Saat Bhai Champa. She will soon be seen in the role of Devi Jaya in Colors Bangla’s upcoming mythological soap Manasha, which will start from 29 January.

Describing the characteristic traits of both the roles, she said to TellyChakkar, “The characters I'm playing right now are of Rani Maya in Saat Bhai Champa and Devi Jaya in Manasha. The characters are absolutely contrast to each other. While the former is a fantasy character, grayish in nature, controlled by love for her king the latter is a mythological character who is made by Devi Durga and is a part of her, pure of heart and soul, she is a completely positive character aiding in creation of life, love and all beings.”

As both the roles are completely different from each other we asked how difficult or easy is to be part of two different serials to which she answered, “I love portraying both the roles. Both have challenges of their own and I simply get overjoyed when I conquer those challenges, however easy or hard they are.”

“Finally I thank God wholeheartedly for being so generous and showering me with so much love and giving me challenging and wonderful characters to portray!”

Check out the following photos of the actress:

Nayana as Rani Maya

Nayana as Devi Jaya

Keep up the good work, girl!

Stay hooked to this space for more updates.