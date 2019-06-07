Priyamvada Kant to participate in Splitsvilla 12

MUMBAI: Priyamvada Kant is popularly known for her role of Sharda in Tenali Rama. She has also been part of shows like The Buddy Project, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, and Swim Team. Now, reportedly, she will be seen in the dating reality sow Splitsvilla.

Splitsvilla is coming back with its twelfth season and there will be certain changes in the show. Unlike the last season, this time the makers have roped in celebrities along with commoners.

According to India Forums’ sources, Priyamvada is one of the celebrity participants in the show. The team has already shot in a beautiful villa in Jaipur.

On the acting front, Priyamvada was last seen in Star Plus’ popular show, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. The actress is also known for her dancing skills. She has a YouTube channel wherein she shares her dance videos.