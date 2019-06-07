News

Priyamvada Kant to participate in Splitsvilla 12

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jun 2019 06:37 PM

MUMBAI:  Priyamvada Kant is popularly known for her role of Sharda in Tenali Rama. She has also been part of shows like The Buddy Project, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, and Swim Team. Now, reportedly, she will be seen in the dating reality sow Splitsvilla.     

Splitsvilla is coming back with its twelfth season and there will be certain changes in the show. Unlike the last season, this time the makers have roped in celebrities along with commoners.

According to India Forums’ sources, Priyamvada is one of the celebrity participants in the show. The team has already shot in a beautiful villa in Jaipur.

On the acting front, Priyamvada was last seen in Star Plus’ popular show, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. The actress is also known for her dancing skills. She has a YouTube channel wherein she shares her dance videos.

Tags > Priyamvada Kant, Sharda in Tenali Rama, he Buddy Project, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Sweam Team, Star Plus, popular show, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Hiba Nawab
Hiba Nawab
Itishree Singh
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Romit Raj
Romit Raj

past seven days