TellyChakkar.com was the first one to break the story of writer turned producer Anirudh Pathak making a new show on the life of Chandra Shekhar Azad. His Writer’s Galaxy will soon be launching their new show title Quick Silver Azad on Star Bharat.

There were reports in media, about Dev Joshi playing the younger version of the freedom fighter. Now, TellyChakkar.com has it exclusively about the actor who has been roped into to play the mature Azad.

(Also Read: Writer Anirudh Pathak to bring TV show on Chandra Shekhar Azad)

After rounds of auditions, the makers have finally found their Azad. Delhi based theatre actor, Karan Sharma has been signed by the producers. According to a source, “the writers deliberately wanted to cast a new face from the theatre, who can do justice to the role. The makers didn’t want to cast a known face who won’t be able to pull off the character.”

The story will focus on the life of the Commander-in-chief, Chandra Shekhar Azad. After over three years of research, the production house wants to give a realistic and cinematic experience to the audience.

The series will be a finite series, of around 100-120 episodes. “They can’t drag the story since Azad had a short life span and lived for just 25 years. The approach for this show is really different. The directors are very clear with their thought process.”

The casting team is roping majorly theatre actors. Apart from Karan, iconic Harish Bhimani who is known for his voice over in Mahabharat as “Main Samay Hoon,” will play an iconic character of the judge who sentenced Azad.

