Rai of Tobu Mone Rekho and I are completely different: Pratyusha Paul

Cute and young actress Pratyusha Paul says that her role in Zee Bangla's new serial Tobu Mone Rekho is completely different from what she played in Esho Maa Lakshmi.

Esho Maa Lakshmi saw her playing the role of Goddess Lakshmi while Tobu Mone Rekho will see her in the role of a normal human being named Rai.

About her role in the new soap, said Pratyusha, “It’s completely different from what I played in my last serial. Here I am playing Rai, who is a very jolly and happy-go-lucky girl but at the same time she is very mature.”

The actress also added saying that she finds no similarity with her character. She said, “In real life, I am completely opposite of Rai. She is very bubbly and I am very quiet and calm. So, to play this character, I am trying to feel like her even when I am at home.”

Pratyusha is currently a class eleventh student, pursuing humanities.

When asked how she balances her studies, she shared, “While working for my last project, I had appeared for my Madhyamik exam (class tenth exam). Actually, I have become habituated. I study in between breaks on the set. And sometimes, when I am done memorizing my script, I study my subjects.”

Like any youngster, she has her set of friends and she said that they get angry as she cannot spend enough time with them.

“Sometimes, my friends get angry over the fact that I am unable to give them enough time. But my friends are very happy and some of them even feel proud of me,” said the actress with a smile.

Great going, Pratyusha!

The serial also stars Payel De and Farhan Imroze.

Produced by Shree Venkatesh Films and directed by Srijit Ray, it will start from 6th March, airing Monday to Sunday at 7 pm.

