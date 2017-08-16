Actor Ramman Handa celebrated his birthday yesterday (15 August). The actor had decided to celebrate the day with a visit to his spiritual leader Shri Radhe Maa. “I have a special person Shri Radhe Maa this year in my life. So, I visited her to seek blessings. She had organised Sukhmani Sahib Ji Path at her residence as it's her grand daughters birthday too. She showered immense love and also gave me a Jagunar perfume to add fragrance in my life” he says.

Childhood birthdays are the most special, says Ramman. “My most memorable birthdays were when I was in school. I always cherish my school days and I miss my friends. The way we all used to go out for a party and have dosas as a treat, on my birthdays was amazing. My best friends Gourika Khera Arora, Saurav Khurana, Deepak Sharma and Kamal Deep Tyagi would always make the day special for me and I'm going to miss them the most this birthday. I wish if I could visit my hometown Saharanpur and spend a day with my school friends,” he says.

Sharing his birthday with Independence Day has always worked for Ramman. “It's a feeling of pride that August 15 is Independence Day as well as my birthday. It's easy for everyone to remember my birthday. And as a child, I used to meet all my friends on my birthday as there was always an Independence Day function in my school. This celebration in school used to make my birthday even more memorable,” he says.

Talking about what he plans to gift himself this year, Ramman says, “My film’s release is the biggest gift I could have given it to myself. It's a dream come true to turn a producer. I have high hopes from my production house. But this has come with a lot of responsibilities as well and an immense sense of satisfaction. I'm looking forward to producing a big budget feature film. That is my biggest resolution this birthday,.”

Many actors dislike their birthdays because it means that they, too, turn a year old. However, Ramman is not one of them. “For me, my birthday is just an another day. It is a day of realisation that I have to take my life more seriously. With growing age, maturity develops and perspective towards life changes,” he says