With both serious and out and out commercial films to her credit, she is one of the most talented actresses of Tollywood. She has earned the National Film Award for her performance in Dahan. Some of her recent films include Praktan, Rajkahini and Bela Seshe. Well, we are talking about Rituparna Sengupta.

The glamour queen of Bengali cinema will soon be seen gracing the stage of Aakash Aath’s Hridmajhare.

In the coming episode, she will be seen in conversation with host, Pt. Tanmoy Bose, talking about life, films and more.

So, gear up for the episode. It will be aired on 14 October at 9.30 pm.

On the work front, Sengupta has been roped in to act in Kaushik Ganguly's upcoming film Drishtikon which also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee.



