Sandit Tiwari all set for his ‘first’ theater experience

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2017 04:34 PM

Actor Sandit Tiwari who was last seen in BIG Magic’s Naya Mahisagar is all poised and excited about his first theater outing!!

As all the icons of theater celebrate World Theater Day today (27 March), Sandit chooses the auspicious day to talk about his new venture.

Sandit will be part of the play ‘Charlie 2’ that will premiere on 31 March at Rangsharda, Bandra.

Sandit is all the more excited as he will get the chance to perform with the veteran actor Kiran Kumar. Sandit will play the son of Kiran Kumar in Charlie 2.

Says Sandit, “I have been doing television for the last five years. Being an avid theater lover, I was looking for the right opportunity to explore the world of theater and by the grace of God, I got approached for this role. I am happy that as the theatre lovers all over the world celebrate World Theater Day today, I seek the blessings of the Almighty to do well and learn more from my theater experience. Having said so, this has already been a great learning experience as I rehearse with such seasoned actors. I am excited to perform in front of the live audience.”

Charlie 2 stars Kiran Kumar, Anup Jalota, Nishigandha Wagh, Brij Gopal, Sandit Tiwari. The play will be directed by Kawal Sharma.

Here’s wishing Sandit all the very best!!

