Shaina's reality revealed in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is gearing up for new dhamaka in the Bhalla house.



Raman is trying to find out Yug's truth and is unaware of the fact that Shaina is living with them.



Simmi is aware of truth but is unable to unveil it to anyone as she fears what Shaina will do.



Raman sees Ishita in an all-modern avatar with Sahil and is left in shock.



It takes no time for Raman to understand that she is Ishita's doppelganger who has marked her entry in their house. Raman heads to the pub after Yug to save her but all in vain.



It will be interesting to see how Raman handles this situation.