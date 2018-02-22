Slideshow

Success party of Aamir Khan's Secret...

Success party of Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Niti Taylor
Niti Taylor

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

They are back! Karan V Grover & Sanaya Irani in Big Synergy’s next on Star Bharat

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
22 Feb 2018 05:21 PM

Mumbai: TellyChakkar has been exclusively bringing to its readers the latest updates of the happenings in the television industry.

It was only last month that we reported about how there are a lot of production houses in talks to launch a variety of offerings under the Star banner and that Big Synergy brining a project on Star Bharat.

The daily will be a comedy and now, we have some exclusive developments coming to our news desk which is sure to excite many fans!

A source informs, “Actor Karan V Grover and Sanaya Irani have been confirmed to play significant roles in the show. Dharmesh Mehta, the director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has been brought on board to direct the project.”

Stay tuned to this space to know further developments. 

Tags > Karan V Grover, Sanaya Irani, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Dharmesh Mehta,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

past seven days