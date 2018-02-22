They are back! Karan V Grover & Sanaya Irani in Big Synergy’s next on Star Bharat

Mumbai: TellyChakkar has been exclusively bringing to its readers the latest updates of the happenings in the television industry.

It was only last month that we reported about how there are a lot of production houses in talks to launch a variety of offerings under the Star banner and that Big Synergy brining a project on Star Bharat.

The daily will be a comedy and now, we have some exclusive developments coming to our news desk which is sure to excite many fans!

A source informs, “Actor Karan V Grover and Sanaya Irani have been confirmed to play significant roles in the show. Dharmesh Mehta, the director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has been brought on board to direct the project.”

Stay tuned to this space to know further developments.