Veteran actor Dilip Kumar diagnosed with pneumonia

Well winter has set in and while it might come in as a relief to many, it ends up being a tad bit harsh for some.

Veteran actor Dilip kumar is 94. His bones have become brittle and he has become feeble. That is what age does to a person. He is the same person to breathe life in all the characters he played on screen.

The living legend was under the weather for quite sometime. His visits to the hospital became quite rife but all the while the one person that stood by him like a rock was his wife, Saira Bano. She made sure that she took care of her better half and gave him all the comfort that she could possibly give.

A few hours ago, A spokesperson posted an update about Dilip saab's health on his official Twitter handle. It informed his loyal fans about a sudden sickness that the actor was down with.

Yes, the actor was suffering with mild pneumonia. And due to this medical condition, Dilip Saab was advised complete bed rest. However, it has also been mentioned that all the other parameters and tests are normal and that he is doing much better now.

The tweet reads, "Saab was diagnosed with mild pneumonia. He's been advised to rest at home. Allah is kind that all other parameters is showing normal - Saab is doing better now. Pls remember him in your prayers and duas. -FF"

TellyChakkar wishes our very own Yusuf Saab a very speedy recovery. Get well soon, sir!