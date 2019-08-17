News

Vishwajeet Pradhan's son debuts in fashion industry

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Aug 2019 04:00 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Vishwajeet Pradhan and fashion designer Sonalika Pradhan launched their son Ojasvi Pradhan in the world of fashion at an event here.

"I'm a proud father and very happy to see my son walking on the ramp. We are also looking forward to his acting debut. This is the right time for him. Lots of celebrities like Samant Chauhan, Rimi Nayak and Sayantan Sarkar attended the show," said Vishwajeet, who has worked in films like "Raaz" and "Zakhm".

Sonalika added: "For a mother, it's a dream to see her son successful and my son has started his journey in the world of fashion and entertainment. I wish to see him grow bigger."

Source: IANS

Tags > Vishwajeet Pradhan, Raaz, Zakhm, Samant Chauhan, Rimi Nayak, Sayantan Sarkar, Entertainment, Sonalika Pradhan,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Aalesha
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

past seven days