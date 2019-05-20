When ace producer Gul Khan turned choreographer for Surbhi Chandna in Ishqbaaaz

MUMBAI: Gul Khan is one of the most successful producers of the television industry. All her shows have been huge successes. One of her most acclaimed shows, Ishqbaaaz, went off air a few months ago. The show was a huge hit and gave the audience the adorable on-screen couple of Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna, who became household names in no time.

Gul recently shared a post on her Instagram account where she was seen choreographing Surbhi and the cast. She was teaching them to dance on the song Chitiyan Kalaiyan from the movie Roy.

The producer captioned the post saying, 'Choreographing Ishqbaaaz pilot in madh! Old memories'.

Check out the post here.