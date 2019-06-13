Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ishita gets a note

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Ishita trying to provoke Shamshad to blurt out that Shaina was at fault and not her, so that she was proved innocent. She then asked Raman, who was disguised as Ramdeen, to go away with the money. Raman then tried to waste some more time by checking the bag of drugs so that the police commissioner reached on time. Ruhi called the commissioner and asked him to arrive in haste.

Ruhi asked Alia to pray and she said that she will go and light a diya in front of mata rani so that all their problems get solved. They got to know that Hetal had changed mata rani’s chunni and thanked her for taking care of the house. Ishita screamed at Manish and Shamshad and said that Raman will check the bag. The drug receiver agreed to get the bag checked and this annoyed Manish and Shamshad.

They both got into an argument and Raman and Ishita waited for Shamshad and his men to reveal the truth. Neha wondered why Ruhi and Alia are praying so late in the night and started taunting Alia. Ruhi then tried to stop her but Neha snatched the pooja plate and put a tika on his forehead saying that she had been praying for him. Alia got angry and Neha started fighting with Alia but Simmi came and calmed the matter by supporting Neha and took her to her room. Karan took up a gun and pointed at the drug buyer and acted like he had lost his temper. Everyone was shocked and wondered what he was doing.

Everyone kept their guns down. Ishita and Raman wondered why Karan was so hyper all of a sudden but upon hearing the police vans arriving, they realised that Karan was trying to waste time. The police came and arrested Shamshad and his men. Raman removeed his disguise but Shamshad warned him for betraying and told him that he will destroy him and his entire family. Raman, Ishita and Karan went to meet the police commissioner who told them that Shamshad and his men might be arrested but they hadn’t confessed Ishita’s true identity because of which she will have to go back to jail.

He told them that if Shamshad and his men didn’t confess by next day, Ishita will be sent to jail. Raman told everyone at Bhalla house about what commissioner said and they all decided to go to sleep and decided what to do day after tomorrow. Ishita got emotional as she feared having to go back to jail. She woke up and found an envelope along with the morning newspaper. The letter had a number and said that if Ishita wanted to save herself from going to jail, she needed to call on this number. Ishita called on the number and a lady picked up. Ishita requested her if she could meet her and took her address. Ishita then wondered who must have sent the note.

Mani and Simmi tried to investigate more about the bullet shell found from Neha’s luggage. The officer told them that this bullet shell was from a bank robber’s gun. They all decided to get the officer met Neha so that things get transparent. Ishita showed the note to Raman and they both decided to go together and meet the lady.