ZBC to feature Ek Je Ache Apsara: Ena Saha to play Apsara

Directed by Souvik Kundu, it will narrate the journey of an Apsara played by Ena Saha.

When we buzzed Souvik to know more about the film, he said, “It’s the story of a cursed Apsara. A curse has turned her into a stone and brought her to earth. Only the true love of a man can release her from the curse. Eventually, she will be released from the curse by a man. And due to her magical powers, the man who is basically a loser will now turn into real hero. It is a comedy film with a romantic story set against the backdrop of a family. So, whether the Apsara will stay back in the earth or turn into a stone again or leave the earth is what the viewers will have to find out by watching the film.”

Souvik, whose directorial debut was Kader Kuler Bou, also said that Ek Je Ache Apsara is not a sex comedy and it can be watched by the entire family.

When we asked from where he got the idea of this story he shared, “We expect our beloved to be perfect but humanly this is not possible so I created the character of Apsara. Also, I used to enjoy reading stories by Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay a lot. Back then I had this thought in mind that when I will write people should enjoy my stories as well. I hope Ek Je Ache Apsara will be liked by people of all ages.”

As mentioned earlier, Ena is playing Apsara. We quizzed what made him zero in on her for the particular role. He explained, “We were discussing who can play the role of Apsara. We needed someone who is beautiful, has that girl next door image and can also dance well as there is a semi classical dance in the film. So, during the discussion Ena’s name cropped up and we cast her.”

Ena, who has earlier acted in films like Chirodini Tumi Je Amar 2 and Rajkahini, is happy to be a part of Ek Je Ache Apsara.

She quipped, “For the first time, I played an Apsara. It was fun shooting for the film. While shooting I was wondering if I too could come across an Apsara who would grant me magical powers. Such stories have always attracted and fascinated us.”

Produced by Raj Chakraborty Productions and also starring Prantik Banerjee, Avrojit Chakraborty, Joyeita Sen, Sumit Samaddar, Mou Bhattacharya and Pradip Dhar, Ek Je Ache Apsara will be aired on14 May at 6 pm on Zee Bangla Cinema.

