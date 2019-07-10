Ena Saha sets the TEMPERATURE soaring with her BEACH LOOK

MUMBAI: Ena Saha has been playing with her fashion game in style. The actress, who is known for Bengali films like Rajkahini, Chirodini Tumi Je Amar 2 and Ami Aadu, never fails to treat her fans to her stylish pictures on social media. Yesterday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a beach look of hers that will certainly give you some fashion tips.



In the picture, the actress can be seen in a blue bikini teamed up with a beautiful white shrug. She kept her hair open, looking easy breezy and stylish on the beach.



Ena captioned her picture as, '#travel #beach #love #insta #instalove #click #photo #picoftheday #lovephotographs #sealovers'.

Take a look below.



On the work front, Ena’s recent release is Bhoot Chaturdashi. It is a Bengali adventure horror film directed by Shabbir Mallick. The film stars Aryann Bhowmik of Durgeshgorer Guptodhon and Mishawr Rawhoshyo fame opposite Ena. The film is steaming on digital platforms and the actress recently announced the same on Instagram and wrote that she is super excited to get reviews of audience. Check out her post here.