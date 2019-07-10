Ena Saha sets the TEMPERATURE soaring with her BEACH LOOK

MUMBAI: Ena Saha has been playing with her fashion game in style. The actress, who is known for Bengali films like Rajkahini, Chirodini Tumi Je Amar 2 and Ami Aadu, never fails to treat her fans to her stylish pictures on social media. Yesterday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a beach look of hers that will certainly give you some fashion tips.
In the picture, the actress can be seen in a blue bikini teamed up with a beautiful white shrug. She kept her hair open, looking easy breezy and stylish on the beach.
Ena captioned her picture as, '#travel #beach #love #insta #instalove #click #photo #picoftheday #lovephotographs #sealovers'.
Take a look below.
