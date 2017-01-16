YearEnder: Top controversies of 2016

Controversies are part and parcel of the entertainment industry. Year 2016 has surely been a year of some of the big ones. On personal front to the professional front, the year 2016 kept few popular faces from the industry surrounded with controversies.

Here we list down some of the controversies of last year that made headlines across all media platforms. Read on –

Pratyusha Banerjee’s suicide – Balika Vadhu fame Pratyusha Banerjee committed suicide on April 1, 2016. Her suicide cropped up too much of controversies and speculations about her reasons to take such a drastic step started doing rounds. Pratyusha’s boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh was blamed for her suicide for cheating in relationship and it was also stated that former girlfriend of Rahul used to torture Pratyusha.

Shilpa Shinde vs Benaifer Kohli – Actress Shilpa Shinde rose to fame by playing Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain but things took an ugly turn when she was ousted from the popular daily, accused of throwing tantrums on sets and breaching the contract. There was an ugly spat between producer Benaifer Kohli and Shilpa Shinde for the same and the matter was taken to CINTAA. Later on, Shubhange Atre replaced Shilpa on the show.

Parth Samthaan and Vikas Gupta – The year 2016 began with a big controversy between actor Parth Samthaan and producer/channel head Vikas Gupta. It was reportedly said that Parth and Vikas were in a relationship and Parth accused Vikas for molestation.

Kapil Sharma vs Colors – Ace comedian Kapil Sharma became a star overnight with his Comedy Nights With Kapil Show on Colors but soon things took a wrong turn when the channel and Kapil fell into a war or allegations where the channel stated that Kapil had been demanding more money and violating the contract. Later on, the show was pulled off-air by the channel and Kapil came up with The Kapil Sharma Show on rival channel Sony.

Comedy Nights Bachao – The comedy show based on the format of roast comedy, miffed many celebrities with the comments made by the comedians of the show. In a popular incident, popular actor John Abraham, walked out midway from the show after getting offended with the comment made by Krushna Abhishek. This continued to happen with other celebrities and the channel revamped the format of the show but now the final decision has been taken and the show is being pulled off-air.

Hina Khan – After a long association of around eight years with Star Plus’ popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina Khan made an exit from the show amidst a lot of controversies. Hina’s exit from the show was quite a controversial one as it was stated that she had been throwing tantrums on sets, reporting late on sets and even tampering with the script. So, the production house and the channel have ousted her from the show.

Quite a year of controversies!!! Isn’t it?