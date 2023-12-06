Interesting! Upcoming Hindi movies and OTT series this week: Adipurush, Jee Karda and more

MUMBAI:Last week, movies and web series like Bloody Daddy, Sarvam Shakthi Mayam, Never Have I Ever season 4 and others started streaming on OTT platforms. Now, this week, many interesting web series and movies are going to be released.

So, let’s look at the list of upcoming Hindi movies and OTT series that are going to be released this week...

Adipurush (Theatrical release)

Finally, after a long wait, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is all set to release in theatres on 16th June 2023. The trailers of the film have created a good pre-release buzz and it is expected that it will take the box office by storm.

Jee Karda (OTT series)

Tamannah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nair, Anya Singh and Hussain Dalal will be seen in an OTT series titled Jee Karda. The series revolves around a group of friends and it will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 15th June.

Rafuchakkar (OTT series)

Maniesh Paul and Priya Bapat starrer Rafuchakkar is all set to premiere on Jio Cinema on 15th June 2023. The series’ trailer has received a decent response, so let’s see what response the show will get.

I Love You (OTT movie)

Rakul Preet Singh, Pavail Gulati and Akshay Oberoi will be seen in a movie titled I Love You, which will start streaming on Jio Cinema from 16th June 2023. The trailer of the film is very interesting.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 (OTT reality show)

How can we forget Bigg Boss OTT season 2? Salman Khan is hosting the season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT, which will start streaming on Jio Cinema on 17th June 2023.

