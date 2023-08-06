Whoa! Adipurush digital rights bought by THIS OTT platform for a whopping Rs 250 crores

When fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release, there is some more exciting news for fans.
Adipurush

MUMBAI: Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in January this year, but was postponed to 16th June. A trailer of the film was launched a couple of weeks ago, and yesterday, a new trailer of the film was released. The trailer concentrates on how Raavan kidnapped Sita and how the war between Lord Ram and Raavan took place. 

Also Read- Must Read! New trailer of Prabhas starrer Adipurush gets a mixed response from netizens

When fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release, there is some more exciting news for fans. The film that has been made on a budget of over 550 Crores, has  already recovered 432 Crores much before its release. A major chunk of that has come from the film’s OTT rights being sold to Amazon Prime Video for a staggering Rs 250 crores. 

Amazon has bought the Digital as well as Satellite rights of Adipurush and the film will be available on the platform 50 days after its release.

Before the film releases in theaters, it will have a premier at the Tribeca Film Festival. 

Also Read- Kriti Sanon at IIFA: All generations, kids especially, must watch 'Adipurush'

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- MissMalini 

