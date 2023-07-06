Must Read! New trailer of Prabhas starrer Adipurush gets a mixed response from netizens

MUMBAI :Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in January this year, but was postponed to 16th June.

A trailer of the film was launched a couple of weeks ago, and yesterday, a new trailer of the film was released. The trailer concentrates on how Raavan kidnapped Sita and how the war between Lord Ram and Raavan took place.

Adipurush is based on Ramayana which many might have read and many have seen it in TV shows and movies earlier. So, to stand out from others, Om Raut’s narration and performances of the actors need to be strong.

Adipurush is a VFX heavy film, and from the day the teaser was released, not many people are impressed with the visual effects in the movie. Well, even the new trailer has received a mixed response from netizens. While some are saying that the film looks blockbuster, some feel that it still looks cartoonish.

A netizen tweeted, “Highly disappointed with the trailer.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Ignore negative people It's more in this Twitter world Trailer 2 is superbbb All the best prabhas fans Looks Blockbuster on the way Jai shriram.” One more netizen tweeted, “From Full Of Negativity To Blockbuster Vibes.” Check out the tweets below...



