Exclusive! “My family is very critical of my work, and all of them have different views” - Chup Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary on her family, upcoming projects and her journey so far

MUMBAI: Shreya Dhanwanthary is a versatile actor with a range of projects over all mediums. An engineer-turned-actor Shreya is one of the most promising actors in the country.

In the past, Shreya has worked on the projects like Scam 1992 the Harshad Mehta Story, Mumbai Diaries 26/11, and now will be seen in Unpaused: Naya Safar, Adbhut, and Guns & Gulaabs wherein yet another time she would showcase her amazing talent to all her fans.

Shreya has kept the excitement going for fans and was seen recently in Chup: Revenge of the Artist with Dulqueer Salmaan and Sunny Deol.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her journey, her family, and her upcoming projects.

How has the journey been for you and what do you think is that one pivotal moment that you feel has shaped your journey?

Everything has been like a rollercoaster journey, sometimes things are up sometimes they are down, and sometimes topsy turvy but I feel like everything has happened for a reason. Each of those moments has led to growth or some form of learning and the what-if scenarios are so uncertain, I feel like everything has panned out the way it had to.

When you look at the finished product, as an actor do you feel like you have done the job, or do you think that there is room for improvement?

I always think there is room for improvement in work. I don’t think actors as a rule are ever satisfied, I hope I reach a point where I am like, yeah I did a good job. But usually, when I look at a scene or I look at a shot I am very critical of myself.

Do you watch your own work and is your family critical about your work?

I don’t usually watch the monitor because if the director says it's fine, I am cool with it but I do watch the movie or the show. Over time, I have learnt to be objective about my work. My family is very critical of my work, and all of them have different views. My family is brutally honest as well, which I think helps me.

Shreya Dhanwanthary will be next seen in Guns and Gulaab, directed by Raj & DK and starring Rajkumar Rao, Dulqeer Salman, and Adarsh Gourav, which will stream on Netflix soon.

