Pranutan Bahl on her next movie, “It is something that I have not done before” – Exclusive

MUMBAI :Pranutan Bahl made an impressive debut with the film Notebook which also starred Zaheer Iqbal in the lead role. The film was produced by Salman Khan and directed by Nitin Kakkar, but the movie failed to make a mark at the box office. After Notebook, Pranutan was seen in Helmet which got an OTT release, and it received a good response.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Pranutan Bahl and spoke to her about her upcoming projects, Notebook and more.

From your Instagram stories we learned that you have already started shooting for a film, so tell us something about that.

I have actually finished my third film and I am very excited about it. But, I can’t reveal much about it. It has different shades; it’s something that I have not done before, so I am excited for everyone to watch it.

Notebook was released in 2019, and though it didn’t do well at the box office, the movie received a very good response after its OTT release. How does it feel that people still remember your performance from the movie?

I just want to thank the audience for that and the people who have supported me. The kind of love I get for Notebook has been quite crazy. Thank you for asking this question. Let me tell you, last year I attended a film festival in London and there were fans who came with Notebook’s posters to take autographs. I still get fan messages about the movie.

Apart from your third film, have you signed any other project?

Yes, there are a few projects, but I can’t reveal anything about them.

