12th Fail: Fan Fiction! Fans imagine a Rajkumar Hirani version of the movie, here’s how it goes

MUMBAI: 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar has motivated a big part of the audience and was very successful in connecting with everyone in the audience, making them emotional and taking them through the roller coaster ride.

Also read - What! 12th Fail: Vidhu Vinod Chopra discloses THIS was the original director for Vikrant Massey starrer

Adapted from Anurag Pathak’s bestselling novel of the same name, the movie is inspired by the life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The movie was written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra who is known to majorly tteam up with Rajkumar Hirani for projects.

Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra have teamed up for many successful movies like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK and Sanju. There were reports that Rajkumar Hirani was approached for directing 12th Fail but he refused to do it as he was busy with Dunki which starred Shah Rukh Khan.

Once this news was out, a lot of the people in the audience who loved 12th Fail were wondering how this movie would’ve turned out if Rajkumar Hirani was to direct this movie. These ideas were surely based on how the director had made his previous movies and the elements that he had used which were constantly noticeable in his movies.

So in this segment of fan fiction, let’s look at what the audience have to say about the idea if Rajkumar Hirani would’ve made 12th Fail:

Joshua Jacob - I loved 12th Fail and I regret not going to the theatres sooner but I can’t stop thinking about how different the movie feels when it’s Vidhu Vinod Chopra without Rajkumar Hirani. I mean, if it was directed by Rajkumar sir I am sure that there would have been a fun song in the examination hall. Surely the movie would have been a good mix of comedy with drama.

Naina Chandan - 12th Fail made me cry in the cinema hall for the first time. Vikrant Massey really gave everything to this character. I think everything happens for good as Rajkumar Hirani would’ve been able to express these strong emotions as he makes content that’s light even when the topic of discussion is heavy, which is again a special talent that not many directors have.

Shubham Gowda - I heard that Rajkumar Hirani was also approached to direct this movie. I wonder how the movie would’ve been. I do love the depth of emotions shown in the movie but I really wish if we would’ve got Rajkumar’s version of it. I am sure he would have made it fun to watch. Rajkumar Hirani is really good with making movies that have innuendos and are still family-friendly. PK is the best example for that. Can’t imagine there being such a scene between Vikrant Massey and his friends.

Harsh Doshi – Let’s talk about this, Rajkumar Hirani makes 12th Fail. There would have been a scooter scene for sure, a lot of comedy, a friendly or group song somewhere on the street or in the college campus, another song in the examination hall and once again a light hearted song with Medha Shankar and last but not the least, a hard hitting suicide, death or emergency scene. I really this version I feel.

Also read - Wow! Real life hero of 12th Fail, Manoj Kumar Sharma and wife Shraddha Joshi pose with real life Anurag Pathak in this viral picture

What are your thoughts on the same?