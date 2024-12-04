12th Fail: Vikrant Massey shares emotional note as the film marks a new milestone

In the past 23 years, no one has accomplished a new milestone like 12th Fail, which stars Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr in the key roles. The actors are incredibly grateful to the audience for setting a new record as 12th Fail successfully ends its silver jubilee run in theatres.
Vikrant Massey

MUMBAI : In addition to being a movie, 12th Fail elicits profound emotions. Vikrant Massey played the part of Manoj Kumar Sharma, a man whose life story was nothing short of extraordinary. After being in theaters for six months, 12th Fail is still doing well six months after its October 2023 premiere.

Also read: 12th Fail review! Vikrant Massey shines in this unmissable motivational journey as Manoj Kumar

Check out the post of Vikrant Massey expressing gratitude over 12th Fail to set a new record by successfully running in the theatres for more than six months and achieving the silver jubilee.

Vikrant Massey pens down an emotional post after seeing his film 12th Fail set a new record and thanked the audience every bit for it. The actor's post reads," First film in 23 years to achieve this milestone. Thank you, audiences, for making our dream come true. YOU truly are responsible for making this happen Much love".

After 12th Fail's enormous box office success, Vikrant Massey shot to fame. He referred to the movie's triumph as his "second innings" in the industry because he had been working hard for a while to get solid, content-driven movies. Before 12th Fail, he starred alongside Deepika Padukone in Chappaak as Jawan actress hero; nevertheless, the film's success has now extended his recognition.

The lead actress Medha Shankr, who is the center of attention in the movie, is one person who really shines. Her performance was captivating. All things considered, 12th Fail merits this achievement and much more.

Also read: 12th Fail becomes part of School Diwali Break Homework in this unique way - Check out how

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

