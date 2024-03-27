26 years of Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya: Kajol recalls the movie and her hairstyle

It has been 26 years of the movie Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya that had Salman Khan and Kajol in the leading role, taking ot her instagram handle the actress dropped few scenes pictures and recalled her hairstyle in the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 15:12
movie_image: 
Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya

MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved movies of all time in our industry is Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, the movie was released in the year 1998 had great names like Kajol, Salman Khan along with Dharmendra and Arbaaz Khan. The movie surely has made a special place in the hearts of the fans today and till today when we see the movie we love to see it all over again.

The movie was loved for its storytelling and great chemistry and innocence between Salman Khan and Kajol, no doubt this movie is most favourite for all the 90s kids, well today the movie marks 26 years, yes it is day in the year 1998 when the movie was released and has got the tag of super hit.

Celebrating the 26 years of the movie our very own Muskaan, actress Kajol dropped few pictures from the scenes of the movie and wrote about her hairstyle in the movie, the actress wrote, “When tying ur hair in a plait was a symbol of an innocent girl”


 
Also read-Must Read! Kajol reveals why she does not need her husband Ajay Devgn’s validation, he says, “so much comes in between...”

Indeed this post of the actress and the pictures have made us recall the movie and we all know all these scenes are few of the most favourite scenes from the movie Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya. No doubt the actress was brilliant in the movie displaying her innocence and her love for her partner and her big brother at the same time.

What are your views on this lovely actress Kajol for 26 years of Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya and how did you become the actress in the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Must read! Kajol defends the decisions made by some of her iconic characters in films, take a look

 

Pyar kiya to darna kya Kajol Salman Khan Dharmendra Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 15:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Melooha’s vision to personalize astrological guidance generates intrigue on Shark Tank India 3
MUMBAI: Astrology has intrigued humankind for centuries, and with a sea of astrology apps available today, accessing...
Top global art museum Tate Modern London inducts Sonam Kapoor!
MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor is unanimously regarded as the cultural ambassador of India to the West because of her towering...
Sai Tamhankar to star opposite Emraan Hashmi & Pratik Gandhi in ‘Ground Zero’ & ‘Agni’!
MUMBAI: Sai Tamhankar is set to take her association with Excel Entertainment to the next level with two interesting...
Jugal gets arrested: Will Pushpa and Devi be able to save him in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible narrates the story of Pushpa Patel (Karuna Pandey), a hardworking and resilient...
Team Inspector Rishi amps up anticipation for their upcoming horror, crime, drama series with a special press conference in Hyderabad
MUMBAI: The upcoming Tamil Original series Inspector Rishi stole the spotlight at Prime Video Presents, India, with the...
26 years of Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya: Kajol recalls the movie and her hairstyle
MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved movies of all time in our industry is Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, the movie was...
Recent Stories
Sai Tamhankar
Sai Tamhankar to star opposite Emraan Hashmi & Pratik Gandhi in ‘Ground Zero’ & ‘Agni’!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sai Tamhankar
Sai Tamhankar to star opposite Emraan Hashmi & Pratik Gandhi in ‘Ground Zero’ & ‘Agni’!
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor calls himself an OUTSIDER in the film industry; Says ‘Everybody says this is Pankaj Kapoor ka beta hai’
Aditi Rao Hydari
Actress Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth exchanged vows at a temple in Telangana?
disha patani
Yodha actress Disha Patani will blow your mind with her latest pictures
Madhuri Dixit Nene
Madhuri Dixit Nene Praises Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express, calls it a Laugh Riot
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
5 Reasons to Catch Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Debut in "Bengal 1947: An Untold Love Story"