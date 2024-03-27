26 years of Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya: Kajol recalls the movie and her hairstyle

MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved movies of all time in our industry is Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, the movie was released in the year 1998 had great names like Kajol, Salman Khan along with Dharmendra and Arbaaz Khan. The movie surely has made a special place in the hearts of the fans today and till today when we see the movie we love to see it all over again.

The movie was loved for its storytelling and great chemistry and innocence between Salman Khan and Kajol, no doubt this movie is most favourite for all the 90s kids, well today the movie marks 26 years, yes it is day in the year 1998 when the movie was released and has got the tag of super hit.

Celebrating the 26 years of the movie our very own Muskaan, actress Kajol dropped few pictures from the scenes of the movie and wrote about her hairstyle in the movie, the actress wrote, “When tying ur hair in a plait was a symbol of an innocent girl”

Indeed this post of the actress and the pictures have made us recall the movie and we all know all these scenes are few of the most favourite scenes from the movie Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya. No doubt the actress was brilliant in the movie displaying her innocence and her love for her partner and her big brother at the same time.

What are your views on this lovely actress Kajol for 26 years of Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya and how did you become the actress in the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

