Must Read! Kajol reveals why she does not need her husband Ajay Devgn’s validation, he says, “so much comes in between...”

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn and Kajol are the power couple. Their public appearances and interviews always grab attaention. Their chemistry is not only sizzling on-screen but off as well as they set couple goals. The duo who tied the knot in 1999, have two beautiful children; daughter Nysa and son Yug. Their fans are always curious about their home dynamics and how they balance life and work. In a recent interview they revealed the same.

On the fact that her hubby Ajay has not watched many of her films, Kajol said, “I don’t seek validation in that respect from him. We’re both very secure as people. So, we have never gone to each other and said, ‘Oh you know, do this scene this way’. We never do that. We just never talk about it. We have so much else to talk about, ‘Do bachche hain, ghar hai, do kutte hain, chaar gaadi hain. So, so much comes in between, that we do not get time to talk about the movies or acting.”

Recently on Kajol’s b birthday in August, Ajay shared a glimpse of their interview on social media and when asked who was a better cook, communicatorm etc, Ajay credited everything to his wife and captioned it, “Tareef karu kya teri... Happy Birthday @itsKajolD”

Kajol gave a quirky reply adding, “You didn't have to lie about the cooking you know.”

While there is no news of Nysa joining Bollywood, her contemporaries like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor are soon going to make their acting debuts.

