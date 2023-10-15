Must Read! Kajol reveals why she does not need her husband Ajay Devgn’s validation, he says, “so much comes in between...”

The duo who tied the knot in 1999, have two beautiful children; daughter Nysa and son Yug. Their fans are always curious about their home dynamics and how they balance life and work. In a recent interview they revealed the same.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 08:45
movie_image: 
Kajol

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn and Kajol are the power couple. Their public appearances and interviews always grab attaention. Their chemistry is not only sizzling on-screen but off as well as they set couple goals. The duo who tied the knot in 1999, have two beautiful children; daughter Nysa and son Yug. Their fans are always curious about their home dynamics and how they balance life and work. In a recent interview they revealed the same.

Also Read-“She must buy good clothes” netizens trolls Nysa Devgan on her latest video

On the fact that her hubby Ajay has not watched many of her films, Kajol said, “I don’t seek validation in that respect from him. We’re both very secure as people. So, we have never gone to each other and said, ‘Oh you know, do this scene this way’. We never do that. We just never talk about it. We have so much else to talk about, ‘Do bachche hain, ghar hai, do kutte hain, chaar gaadi hain. So, so much comes in between, that we do not get time to talk about the movies or acting.”

Recently on Kajol’s b birthday in August, Ajay shared a glimpse of their interview on social media and when asked who was a better cook, communicatorm etc, Ajay credited everything to his wife and captioned it, “Tareef karu kya teri... Happy Birthday @itsKajolD”

Kajol gave a quirky reply adding, “You didn't have to lie about the cooking you know.”

Also Read-Kajol has a hilarious reply for trolls asking how she got 'fair'

While there is no news of Nysa joining Bollywood, her contemporaries like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor are soon going to make their acting debuts. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-BollywoodShaadis


 

Ajay Devgn Kajol U Me aur Hum De De Pyaar De Drishyam Tanhaji Singham Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 08:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj finds evidence against Sonu, Vanraj refuses to take former's help
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Rage! Seed of hatred between Anuj and Anupama’s marriage
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Must read! Yami Gautam reveals how she believes in keeping her personal and professional life separate
MUMBAI: Actress Yami Gautam has been on a success spree lately. The actress, who began her acting journey on the small...
Kumkum Bhagya: Rivalry! Ranbir confronts Akshay about fake marriage with Prachi
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest-running shows on television. The show has...
What! Jahnvi Kapoor wanted to give up her acting career for sister Khushi Kapoor for THIS reason
MUMBAI: Everyone is eagerly anticipating the release of The Archies on Netflix, scheduled for December 7. This Zoya...
OMG! Did Shah Rukh Khan ask Priyanka Chopra to marry him on national television in the old clip? Take a look
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra were rumoured to be in a relationship with each other when they starred in...
Recent Stories
Yami
Must read! Yami Gautam reveals how she believes in keeping her personal and professional life separate
Latest Video
Related Stories
Yami
Must read! Yami Gautam reveals how she believes in keeping her personal and professional life separate
Jahnvi
What! Jahnvi Kapoor wanted to give up her acting career for sister Khushi Kapoor for THIS reason
Shah
OMG! Did Shah Rukh Khan ask Priyanka Chopra to marry him on national television in the old clip? Take a look
Tamannaah Bhatia
Must Read! Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about facing online hate and her approach to dealing with it; Says 'Faceless People’
Animal
Surprising! From Animal to Salaar; Is rescheduling movie release dates impacting the film business?
Suniel Shetty
Oh No! Suniel Shetty opens up on the loss of 'Oneness' in Bollywood; Says ‘Bollywood has lost its voice’