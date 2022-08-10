“She must buy good clothes” netizens trolls Nysa Devgan on her latest video

MUMBAI : Daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling looks, we have seen the starkid in few of her sizzling pictures which were grabbing the attention of the fans and setting the internet on fire. The fans also always look forward to the latest pictures and videos of Nysa Devgan.

She is indeed one of the major Head turners coming from the Bollywood industry and one of the most loved and followed starkid we have in the industry. Having said that, this latest video of Nysa Devgan along with her Dad Ajay Devgn is getting viral all over the internet.



The fans are not keeping calm but are praising Nysa Devgan for her looks and simplicity, she is indeed looking very cute, but there are few people who are trolling the starkid for different reasons.

ALSO READ – Much before the release of Shehzada south version Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to release on youtube on this date

As we can see these comments many people are not appreciating the appearance of Nysa Devgan, they are saying that without makeup she is looking completely different, whereas many are saying that she must buy good cloths and she should look better, also few saying Kajol is much much better than Nysa Devgan.

What are your views on this latest video of Nysa Devgan and these comments coming from the side of netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Pathaan box office collection day 6: Shah Rukh Khan starrer shows a drop but still collects a huge number