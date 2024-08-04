6 Iconic Characters That Will Stay with Us Forever

MUMBAI: From the big screen to our hearts, certain characters leave an unforgettable mark on their fans. These characters, brought to life by the talent and charisma of iconic actors are known for their timeless appeal and on screen charm. From the lovable sidekick Circuit to the beloved Ram, here are five iconic characters brought to life by legendary actors.

Jackie Shroff as Ram (Ram-Lakhan)

Jackie Shroff's role as Ram in "Ram-Lakhan" is unforgettable. His style, dialogue delivery, and charm make Ram a character we'll always remember.

Arshad Warsi as Circuit (Munna Bhai MBBS)

Arshad Warsi's portrayal of Circuit in "Munna Bhai MBBS" is iconic. His funny lines and loyalty to Munna make him a beloved character.

Sanjay Dutt as Munna Bhai (Munna Bhai MBBS)

Sanjay Dutt's role as Munna Bhai in "Munna Bhai MBBS" is legendary. Munna's kindness and humor make him a character we all love.

Shahrukh Khan as Raj (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)

Shahrukh Khan's character Raj in "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" is timeless. His romantic gestures and charming personality make him unforgettable.

Akshay Kumar as Raju (Hera Pheri)

Akshay Kumar's portrayal of Raju in "Hera Pheri" is iconic. His hilarious antics and innocence make Raju a character we can't forget.

Salman Khan as Prem ( Hum Aapke Hai Kaun)

Salman Khan's portrayal of Prem made him the ultimate chocolate boy with his shy demeanor, adorable romantic gestures, and charming looks, making him an icon of that era.