6 Iconic Characters That Will Stay with Us Forever

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/08/2024 - 20:55
movie_image: 
Iconic Characters

MUMBAI: From the big screen to our hearts, certain characters leave an unforgettable mark on their fans. These characters, brought to life by the talent and charisma of iconic actors are known for their timeless appeal and on screen charm. From the lovable sidekick Circuit to the beloved Ram, here are five iconic characters brought to life by legendary actors.

Jackie Shroff as Ram (Ram-Lakhan)
Jackie Shroff's role as Ram in "Ram-Lakhan" is unforgettable. His style, dialogue delivery, and charm make Ram a character we'll always remember.

Arshad Warsi as Circuit (Munna Bhai MBBS)
Arshad Warsi's portrayal of Circuit in "Munna Bhai MBBS" is iconic. His funny lines and loyalty to Munna make him a beloved character.

Sanjay Dutt as Munna Bhai (Munna Bhai MBBS)
Sanjay Dutt's role as Munna Bhai in "Munna Bhai MBBS" is legendary. Munna's kindness and humor make him a character we all love.

Shahrukh Khan as Raj (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)
Shahrukh Khan's character Raj in "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" is timeless. His romantic gestures and charming personality make him unforgettable.

Akshay Kumar as Raju (Hera Pheri)
Akshay Kumar's portrayal of Raju in "Hera Pheri" is iconic. His hilarious antics and innocence make Raju a character we can't forget.

Salman Khan as Prem ( Hum Aapke Hai Kaun)
Salman Khan's portrayal of Prem made him the ultimate chocolate boy with his shy demeanor, adorable romantic gestures, and charming looks, making him an icon of that era.

Jackie Shroff as Ram Arshad Warsi as Circuit Sanjay Dutt as Munna Bhai Shahrukh Khan as Raj Akshay Kumar Salman Khan Prem Hum Aapke Hai Kaun Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/08/2024 - 20:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
6 Iconic Characters That Will Stay with Us Forever
MUMBAI: From the big screen to our hearts, certain characters leave an unforgettable mark on their fans. These...
Neha Solanki roped in for Cockrow Shaika Productions' next on Colors as lead - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment are known for shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey...
BTS: Butter to DNA, here are top 5 songs from the band you won’t stop grooving to
MUMBAI: Any person who might not even be aware of the word ‘k-pop’ would still know about BTS as this boy band has...
Twinkle Arora roped in for Cockrow Shaika Productions' next on Colors as negative lead - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment are known for shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey...
Lights, Camera, Birthday: Superstars who unveiled movie first looks on their birthday!
MUMBAI: In the world of cinema, birthdays are not just personal celebrations for actors; they are also moments of joy...
Chamkila: Makers shares beautiful moments from behind the scenes
MUMBAI: Imtiaz Ali has made and offered some truly wonderful films that have transported us to different worlds over...
Recent Stories
Iconic Characters
6 Iconic Characters That Will Stay with Us Forever
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Lights, Camera, Birthday
Lights, Camera, Birthday: Superstars who unveiled movie first looks on their birthday!
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon Crosses The Box Office Milestone Of Back To Back 100 Crores This 2024
Fan's Choice
Fan's Choice: Loved Director and Actor Duo Audience Wants To See Collaborate Again
Sai Tamhankar
Sai Tamhankar to visit her hometown after 3 years for Gudi Padwa celebrations!
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar Gets Candid about his Alternate Career If He Wasn’t An Actor
Rishab Shetty
Rishab Shetty was thrilled after watching the Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser! Took to social media and praised the writing, "Looks AMAZING"