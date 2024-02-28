Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak?: Gaurav Sharma on dealing with audience calling it propaganda, ‘the moment we talk about a community, it is always tagged as ‘Propaganda’’

MUMBAI: The audience has been enjoying the smooth flow of great quality content. Lately we have been getting to watch some teasers and trailers and one of them was Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak..? The trailer stirred a conversation amongst the audience and built a hype as to what the movie holds for the audience.

The movie released today and it seems the audience have discovered what the movie is about. However, before going to the audience, we got in touch with one of the cast members of the movie.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Gaurav Sharma who plays a vital role in the movie. Gaurav Sharma opened up in the conversation and gave some interesting insights when asked about what made him say yes for the movie, how he will deal with the part of audience that call the movie a propaganda.

What him say ‘Yes’ for the movie?

On this, Gaurav Sharma said that he had asked for some details about the movie and the character and so was sent a one-liner before the auditions and that made him go back to his memories from his childhood and the place where he used to stay as there were similar stories too. Talking about the about the character, Gaurav Sharma said that he belongs to a middle class family and what would he do if he was stuck in a similar situation, which became a motivational factor for him to play the role as he has seen these incidents happening in reality and has experienced living in such a universe.

How was your experience with the cast?

On this, Gaurav Sharma said that there was a lot to learn and that he bonded so well with Rajesh Sharma that even after pack-up every day they would be together. Pointing to one quality about Rajesh Sharma, Gaurav Sharma said that while carrying on any activity, be it a conversation or be it while eating something, in the middle of his act Rajesh Sharma would just read the script and will have no problem memorizing it. Gaurav Sharma also praised Dheerendra Dwivedi as he comes from NSD and is an amazing actor. Gaurav Sharma said that he learnt so much from all the actors on the set.

There is a portion in the audience that call out this movie as a propaganda. How do you deal with that?

On this, Gaurav Sharma said that he will only talk about facts and the people who think that this is a propaganda must not be having the full knowledge because upon research they would come to know how true this all is. Gaurav Sharma said that he comes from Meerut and has seen all these things in real and recently there was also a case when there was shrine made right next to a railway track and the govt. cannot do anything about it as the locals come to defend it. Gaurav Sharma said that the moment we talk about a community, it is always tagged as ‘Propaganda’ but it takes a lot to bring the truth out.

This was our conversation with Gaurav Sharma. Tell us what you think about the movie, in the comment section below.

