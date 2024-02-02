UPCOMING! From Aarya season 3: Antim Vaar to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, here’s a list of movies and OTT shows that will release this February

MUMBAI: Last year ended one a high note with movies and this year started with a bang as we got to watch some really good movies and mind blowing OTT series. However, even with the first month of the year gone, the year has just begun and with that, even the scale of excitement has just begun to expand as we are getting to watch teasers, trailers and announcements of series that look very promising.

As the year has begun, we are not just going to watch movies but also OTT shows that give a promising trailer. A lot of unique and thrilling content is being catered to the audience and we are here with some upcoming OTT series and movies that will keep you stuck in your seat.

Take a look at the list below:

Section 108

An upcoming Hindi movie featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Regina Cassandra, Aasif Khan, Saanand Verma and directed by Rasikh Khan. The movie is a crime thriller scheduled for theatrical release on 2nd February. The movie is about a lawyer Tahoor Khan played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui who fights in court as a billionaire goes missing and the court declares him dead.

Bhakshak

This is a movie with an amazing cast that consists of names like Sanjay Mishra, Sai Tamhankar, Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Srivastava, Tanisha Mehta, Vibha Chibber and many more. The film is about a struggling local journalist who begins a dogged investigation into harrowing cases of abuse being covered up at a shelter for young girls. The movie will be available to stream on Netflix from 9th February.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are here as a fresh pair to entertain you all in this sci-fi romantic comedy wherein Kriti Sanon plays the role of a robot. This complicated love story will show some strong emotions and drama. It is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and will release on 9th February.

Mirg

Marked as the last movie of late actor Satish Kaushik, it also features actors like Raj Babbar, Anup Soni and Shwetaabh Singh. The movie is directed by Tarun Sharma and is sure to make you wonder with its intriguing and mysterious theme. It will be released on 9th February in theatres.

Operation Valentine

One of the much-awaited movies, Operation Valentine features Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar as leads. The movie is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada and it's his directorial debut. The movie will be released on 16th February.

Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak..?

The movie which will release on 16th February features names like Rajesh Sharma, Bhushan Pattiyal, Gaurav M Sharma, Chittaranjan Giri and Sohani Kumari. The movie is directed by Mukul Vikram.

Article 370

This is a movie inspired by true events and features Yami Gautam, Priya Mani and Arun Govil. The movie is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and will be released on February 23.

Crakk

Wait for 23rd February as this adrenaline-filled action adventure will keep you hooked the whole time. It stars Vidyut Jamwal, Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal. The movie is directed by Aditya Datt.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth

This is a Netflix docu-series based on the Sheena Bora case. The series will be available to stream on 23rd Feb. The series comes months after Indrani Mukerjea's 2023 memoir, Unbroken: The Untold Story.

Aarya Season 3: Antim Vaar

Aarya season 3 part 2 shows Aarya, played by Sushmita Sen, coming in a tigress avatar finally. Other than Sushmita Sen, the series features Ila Arun, Vikas Kumar, Virti Vaghani, Sikandr Kher, Maya Sarao, Viren Vazirani, Ankur Bhatia and Vishwajeet Pradhan. The series will be available to stream from 9th February.

It seems like this month is going to be filled with a lot of amazing content in theatres and OTT.

