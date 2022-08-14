Aamir has outdone himself in 'Laal Singh Chaddha': Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has showered praise on actor Aamir Khan's upcoming film, 'Laal Singh Chaddha', saying the actor has "outdone himself" in the movie.

MUMBAI : Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has showered praise on actor Aamir Khan's upcoming film, 'Laal Singh Chaddha', saying the actor has "outdone himself" in the movie.

Taking to Instagram to pen a long post about the film, which she watched with Aamir himself, the actress wrote, "It was an absolute pleasure and my honour to have watched the film with the man himself, Aamir Khan. So humble and such a lovely human being.

"Director Advait Chandan has adapted 'Forrest Gump' into 'Laal Singh Chaddha' so beautifully by taking us down the memory lane with our Indian history. He goes to prove what an amazing actor Aamir Khan is once again. He just transforms him(self) so effortlessly into all his characters. He has just outdone himself.

"The film is funny, emotional, nostalgic and so touching, all at the same time. So much work has gone into the making of this film. Every scene packed with so much emotion.

"A classic like this can only be remade by this man, making you wonder what will be his next. Kareena Kapoor Khan has done an awesome job of being Rupa.

"Mona Singh does her part so convincingly well and a superb job of being his mother. So beautiful...

"Naga Chaitanya portrays Bala so well. Grounded, heartwarming and really emotional. The audience is immediately touched and an instant connect is formed with all the characters and the film itself. Kudos to the director for making such a beautiful film.

"Thank you Aamir sir for being our Forrest Gump or should I say Laal Singh Chaddha. Wishing the entire team all the very best. Thank you Udhayanidhi Stalin for inviting me to witness this amazing film."

SOURCE IANS 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 15:30

Latest Video