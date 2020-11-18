Aamir Khan’s Nephew Imran Khan QUITS Acting, his friend Akshay Oberoi confirms the same

MUMBAI: How can we forget the movie Jaane Tu ya Jaane NA, actor Imran khan, Aamir Khan’s nephew who was loved by the fans all over in the movie and was very well appreciated and now the actor Imran Khan has finally bid goodbye to his acting career forever, the news was confirmed by his close friend Akshay Oberoi during his Facebook session with Navbharat Times. The actor was quizzed about who is his best friend in Bollywood, to which he instantly replied and took Imran Khan’s name. They have been friends for the past 18 years and confirmation of the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor getting off the acting path came to light. Imran Khan was last seen in Katti Batti co-starring Kangana Ranaut in 2015.

Akshay Oberoi said, “My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. Imran is my best friend and close friend, whom I can get up at 4 am and call. Me and Imran have been with each other for almost 18 years, we studied acting together at Kishore Acting School in Andheri West.” When asked if after quitting acting, will he take up direction or writing, Akshay mentioned the next choice totally depends upon Imran.

He said, “See, Imran Khan has left acting at the moment. As far as I know, there is a better writer and director inside Imran, I do not know when he will direct his film himself, I am not going to put any pressure, but as a friend, I think so he will direct his film soon. Also, when Imran directs, I know he will make a wonderful film because his sensibility and understanding of cinema is very high.”

When asked who is to be blamed for Imran’s failure, responding to it the actor mentioned nobody can be blamed, sometimes film work, and sometimes they don’t, every actor has faced failures. He further mentioned when it came to Imran Khan, he left acting mid-way as it did not work for him.

On the concluding note, he praised Imran Khan for revealing acting not being his cup of tea without hiding it and routing himself to the direction and writing things that he is passionate about.

