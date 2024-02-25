Aamir Khan: Versatile! Top 10 Movies Showcasing His Range

Explore Aamir Khan's exceptional acting range with these 10 handpicked movies, spanning genres from drama to comedy.
Aamir Khan

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan, often hailed as Mr. Perfectionist, is renowned for his versatile performances across various genres in Indian cinema. From heartwarming dramas to thrilling suspense, his films have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. Here's a curated list of the top 10 Aamir Khan movies that showcase his remarkable talent and acting prowess.

3 Idiots (2009) - IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Plot: Follows the journey of three friends in an engineering college and highlights the pressures of societal expectations.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Dil Chahta Hai (2001) - IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Genre: Drama/Comedy

Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna

Plot: Chronicles the lives of three friends as they navigate through love, friendship, and personal growth.

OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime

Andaz Apna Apna (1994) - IMDb Rating: 8/10

Genre: Comedy/Romance

Cast: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan

Plot: A hilarious tale of two slackers competing for the affections of a wealthy heiress.

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Dangal (2016)

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Genre: Biographical/Sports Drama

Cast: Aamir Khan

Plot: Based on the true story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who trains his daughters to become champions.

OTT Platform: Not specified

PK (2014)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma

Plot: An alien stranded on Earth navigates human complexities, offering a humorous yet insightful take on society.

OTT Platform: Netflix, Sony LIV

Rang De Basanti (2006)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Genre: Drama/History

Cast: Aamir Khan

Plot: A group of friends inspired by their past reenact the lives of Indian freedom fighters, sparking a revolution.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Lagaan (2001)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Genre: Sports/Drama

Cast: Aamir Khan

Plot: Set during British colonial rule, a group of villagers challenge their oppressors to a cricket match to alleviate taxes.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Genre: Drama/Family

Cast: Aamir Khan

Plot: A dyslexic child finds hope and acceptance through an understanding teacher.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Ghajini (2008)

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Genre: Action/Drama

Cast: Aamir Khan

Plot: A man with short-term memory loss seeks vengeance for the death of his beloved.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, Zee5

Fanaa (2006)

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Genre: Romance/Thriller

Cast: Aamir Khan, Kajol

Plot: A visually impaired woman falls in love with a mysterious man, unaware of his hidden agenda.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/25/2024 - 13:15

