Aamir Khan: Versatile! Top 10 Movies Showcasing His Range

Aamir Khan, often hailed as Mr. Perfectionist, is renowned for his versatile performances across various genres in Indian cinema. From heartwarming dramas to thrilling suspense, his films have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. Here's a curated list of the top 10 Aamir Khan movies that showcase his remarkable talent and acting prowess.
3 Idiots (2009) - IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
Genre: Comedy/Drama
Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Plot: Follows the journey of three friends in an engineering college and highlights the pressures of societal expectations.
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Dil Chahta Hai (2001) - IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
Genre: Drama/Comedy
Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna
Plot: Chronicles the lives of three friends as they navigate through love, friendship, and personal growth.
OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime
Andaz Apna Apna (1994) - IMDb Rating: 8/10
Genre: Comedy/Romance
Cast: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan
Plot: A hilarious tale of two slackers competing for the affections of a wealthy heiress.
OTT Platform: Jio Cinema
Dangal (2016)
IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
Genre: Biographical/Sports Drama
Cast: Aamir Khan
Plot: Based on the true story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who trains his daughters to become champions.
OTT Platform: Not specified
PK (2014)
IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
Genre: Comedy/Drama
Cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma
Plot: An alien stranded on Earth navigates human complexities, offering a humorous yet insightful take on society.
OTT Platform: Netflix, Sony LIV
Rang De Basanti (2006)
IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
Genre: Drama/History
Cast: Aamir Khan
Plot: A group of friends inspired by their past reenact the lives of Indian freedom fighters, sparking a revolution.
OTT Platform: Netflix
Lagaan (2001)
IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
Genre: Sports/Drama
Cast: Aamir Khan
Plot: Set during British colonial rule, a group of villagers challenge their oppressors to a cricket match to alleviate taxes.
OTT Platform: Netflix
Taare Zameen Par (2007)
IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
Genre: Drama/Family
Cast: Aamir Khan
Plot: A dyslexic child finds hope and acceptance through an understanding teacher.
OTT Platform: Netflix
Ghajini (2008)
IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
Genre: Action/Drama
Cast: Aamir Khan
Plot: A man with short-term memory loss seeks vengeance for the death of his beloved.
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, Zee5
Fanaa (2006)
IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
Genre: Romance/Thriller
Cast: Aamir Khan, Kajol
Plot: A visually impaired woman falls in love with a mysterious man, unaware of his hidden agenda.
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
