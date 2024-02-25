Aayush Sharma: Wow! The emotional and action packed Drama 'Ruslaan'

MUMBAI: Actor Aayush Sharma has unveiled a sneak peek of his upcoming movie, 'Ruslaan', describing it as an unforgettable tale that seamlessly merges emotion and action. Directed by Karan L. Butani, 'Ruslaan' places Aayush Sharma in the spotlight, promising viewers a riveting narrative filled with drama, action, and heartfelt moments.

Aayush Sharma expressed, "In Ruslaan, we've created an unforgettable story that blends emotion and action that touches the heart and packs a punch. We hope it sweeps you off your feet in the sweetest way possible." The film's theme music is poised to leave a lasting impression on audiences, lingering in their minds long after the teaser concludes.

Director Karan L. Butani assures that 'Ruslaan' is a complete package, offering viewers a delightful cinematic experience. He stated, "It's a complete entertainer that promises you a great time at the movies. The emotional quotient in the film will connect with the audience."

Producer Radhamohan added, "'Ruslaan' isn't just a film; it's a thrilling journey that promises to captivate audiences. With a perfect blend of action and heartfelt emotion, it is crafted to resonate deeply with viewers."

Apart from Aayush Sharma, 'Ruslaan' also features Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade. Produced by Sri Satya Sai Arts, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on April 26. Audiences can look forward to a cinematic experience that combines action-packed sequences with touching moments, promising a movie that will leave a lasting impact.

