Ruslaan Pre teaser out – promises to be a intense action drama starring Aayush Sharma

The Pre Teaser of the movie Ruslaan that has Aayush Sharma in the lead is out and definitely it sets the tone right as an intense thriller
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/23/2024 - 18:21
movie_image: 
Ruslaan

MUMBAI : Movie Ruslaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over ever since there were reports all over about the movie, the movie that has Aayush Sharma in the leading role also has great names like Jagapathi Babu, Vidya Malvade, Richard Bhakti Klein, Sangay Tsheltrim, Manish Gaharwar, Sushrii Mishraa. The movie is directed by Katyayan Shivpuri. Well we have earlier a small glimpse of the movie and seen the actor Aayush Sharma in a different avatar.

The fans were eagerly waiting to see the actor in a new avatar in this movie, and now finally the pre teaser of the movie is out and surely it is setting the tone right and has all the elements that are required for an intense action drama.

In the pre teaser we hear intense and slow BGM and we see the actor Aayush Sharma who seems to be a singer or musician is fighting all odds, well what grabbed our attention is the slow whistle which was running at the back ground, also we loved the look of the actor Aayush Sharma and also we are all set to see him in action avatar after the movie Antim.

Also read-Really! Aayush Sharma opens up about industry struggles, battle with 'chocolate boy' stereotypes; Says ‘I was stereotyped as a chocolate boy, a lover boy……’

Also we can expect some power packed performance coming from the side of the actor Aayush Sharma after what we have seen in his previous movie, also we can expect a good thriller intense ride which has been teased in this video. BGM is something we should look forward to.

What are your views on this pre teaser of Ruslaan and how excited are you for the movie, do share in the comment section below.

Written by Yunus Sajawal the movie Ruslaan is produced by Ilkin Mahammadli, K.K. Radhamohan under the banner Production Filming Azerbaijan, Sri Sathya Sai Arts.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-OMG! After Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma’s security tightened

 

