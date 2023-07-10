Really! Aayush Sharma opens up about industry struggles, battle with 'chocolate boy' stereotypes; Says ‘I was stereotyped as a chocolate boy, a lover boy……’

MUMBAI: Indian actor Aayush Sharma made his screen debut in the 2018 film Loveyatri. He strives hard to establish himself in the Hindi cinema industry, yet he frequently faces criticism. He suffers more consequences than benefits from his marriage to Arpita Khan, the talented actor Salman Khan's younger sister. Aayush recently recalled his difficult early years in the business. He also admitted to being a "chocolate boy" tag.

One could assume that the Antim actor had an easy time becoming famous. That is untrue as he experienced his fair share of difficulties. Aayush Sharma acknowledged his fortune and said, “I know I’m married into a film family but that’s different. I saw the industry from the outside and it looked very glamourous. I felt things would be easy after the launch. I felt that one movie would change my life. However, that was the biggest bubble that was burst.”

He continued by saying that while the debut is beneficial to actors, they still need to show up every Friday to continue to earn their keep.

Aayush is rarely seen in the city, despite the fact that we have seen him in movies. He revealed when discussing concentrating on work and avoiding publicity, “For me, working in a film is important. Besides that, I don’t find it very necessary to get clicked on a daily basis or to be in the spotlight constantly. I think, just work is important today. And if you’re doing good work, they’ll (audiences) remember you.”

Despite wanting to do action, his first movie, a romantic comedy starring Warina Hussain, led to stereotypes of him as a chocolate boy. He mentioned, “After Loveyatri came out, I wanted to do an action film. But nobody would give me action scripts. I was stereotyped as a chocolate boy, a lover boy.”

Therefore, he chose to flaunt his toned body to demonstrate that he could also do action when he went for a narration role in a romance movie. Sharma recalled the incident and remarked, “I remember there was a time when the narration for a romantic film was to happen and that was the time when I had started working on my body. I got to know that the same production house is also making an action film. So, I wore a Ganji and went to the narration so as to give them a perception that I can do an action-packed film as well.”

