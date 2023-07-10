Really! Aayush Sharma opens up about industry struggles, battle with 'chocolate boy' stereotypes; Says ‘I was stereotyped as a chocolate boy, a lover boy……’

Aayush Sharma suffers more consequences than benefits from his marriage to Arpita Khan, the talented actor Salman Khan's younger sister. Aayush recently recalled his difficult early years in the business. He also admitted to being a "chocolate boy" tag.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 08:45
movie_image: 
Aayush

MUMBAI: Indian actor Aayush Sharma made his screen debut in the 2018 film Loveyatri. He strives hard to establish himself in the Hindi cinema industry, yet he frequently faces criticism. He suffers more consequences than benefits from his marriage to Arpita Khan, the talented actor Salman Khan's younger sister. Aayush recently recalled his difficult early years in the business. He also admitted to being a "chocolate boy" tag.

Also read: Really! Aayush Sharma breaks silence on why he has been doing so few films, “build a wall around myself…”

One could assume that the Antim actor had an easy time becoming famous. That is untrue as he experienced his fair share of difficulties. Aayush Sharma acknowledged his fortune and said, “I know I’m married into a film family but that’s different. I saw the industry from the outside and it looked very glamourous. I felt things would be easy after the launch. I felt that one movie would change my life. However, that was the biggest bubble that was burst.”

He continued by saying that while the debut is beneficial to actors, they still need to show up every Friday to continue to earn their keep.

Aayush is rarely seen in the city, despite the fact that we have seen him in movies. He revealed when discussing concentrating on work and avoiding publicity, “For me, working in a film is important. Besides that, I don’t find it very necessary to get clicked on a daily basis or to be in the spotlight constantly. I think, just work is important today. And if you’re doing good work, they’ll (audiences) remember you.”

Despite wanting to do action, his first movie, a romantic comedy starring Warina Hussain, led to stereotypes of him as a chocolate boy. He mentioned, “After Loveyatri came out, I wanted to do an action film. But nobody would give me action scripts. I was stereotyped as a chocolate boy, a lover boy.”

Therefore, he chose to flaunt his toned body to demonstrate that he could also do action when he went for a narration role in a romance movie. Sharma recalled the incident and remarked, “I remember there was a time when the narration for a romantic film was to happen and that was the time when I had started working on my body. I got to know that the same production house is also making an action film. So, I wore a Ganji and went to the narration so as to give them a perception that I can do an action-packed film as well.”

Also read: Wow! Aayush Sharma reveals brother in law Salman Khan gifted him hand painted Quran verse, “he decided to do this for us”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- Pinkvilla 

Aayusha Sharma Antim: The Final Truth LoveYatri RUSLAAN Mahima Makwana Warina Hussain Arpita Khan Salman Khan Movie News Bollywood News Bollywood actors Bollywood actresses TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 08:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Imtiaz Ali says he regrets acting in Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday, and why he has chosen to keep his hair long
MUMBAI: Imtiaz Ali is one of the finest directors of Bollywood. He has made touching and thought provoking films like...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anupama suggests Dimpy’s second marriage?
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Junooniyatt: Oh No! Namrata and her child gets kidnapped by goons
MUMBAI: Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
OMG! Sunny Deol reveals how he started driving at age 12 and had multiple accidents, “I would sneak out and drive!”
MUMBAI :Sunny Deol is the undisputed star who has managed to hold his star status even today. After 4 decades of being...
Saubhagyavati Bhava 2:Oh No! Siya’s brother shocked to see Raghav’s real face on the hidden camera
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has come up with a sequel of the famous show Saubhagyavati Bhava. Speaking of its first season, the...
Shocking! Salman Khan's candid question to Bobby Deol when offering his first film after years; Says ‘‘Mamu shirt utarega?’
MUMBAI: Actor Bobby Deol claims he will always be grateful to superstar Salman Khan for giving him the chance to star...
Recent Stories
Imtiaz Ali
What! Imtiaz Ali says he regrets acting in Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday, and why he has chosen to keep his hair long
Latest Video
Related Stories
Imtiaz Ali
What! Imtiaz Ali says he regrets acting in Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday, and why he has chosen to keep his hair long
Sunny Deol
OMG! Sunny Deol reveals how he started driving at age 12 and had multiple accidents, “I would sneak out and drive!”
Salman Khan
Shocking! Salman Khan's candid question to Bobby Deol when offering his first film after years; Says ‘‘Mamu shirt utarega?’
Rajinikanth
What! Rajinikanth's praise for Amitabh Bachchan prompts Shah Rukh Khan to ask, 'What Does One Do to Become Shahenshah?'
Hema Malini
Wow! Hema Malini shares her secret to ageless beauty at 75, Teases Dharmendra's gift; Says ‘It depends on how you look after yourself’
Bobby
Indeed! Animal: Bobby Deol expresses his astonishment at his unrecognizable transformation; Says ‘When I did that shot, I didn’t even see the monitor…’