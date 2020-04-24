News

Is Abhay Deol dating a celebrity manager? Read details

Abhay Deol, who was earlier in a relationship with Preeti Desai, is reportedly in love again.

24 Apr 2020 12:23 PM

MUMBAI: According to a leading entertainment portal, after ending his four-year-long relationship with Preeti Desai, Abhay Deol has found love again. 

The actor is dating a Celebrity Manager cum Artist, Saireena Mamik. According to SpotboyE.com’s source, it has been two years that Abhay and Saireena are together. "At the moment, Saireena is spending her quarantine period at Abhay’s residence," added the source. 

Speaking about his past relationship, Abhay and Preeti were living in together and parted ways in 2014. It was believed that the breakup affected him so much that he went missing from the film scene for two years. He resurfaced to movies with the Happy Bhaag Jayegi in 2016 and was appreciated for his performance.

