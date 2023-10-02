Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi are officially married! Check out the first pictures of the newlyweds

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Abhishek Pathak and actress Shivaleeka Oberoi tied the knot yesterday in a wedding ceremony in Goa. They got engaged last year in June while the couple was vacationing in Cappadocia, Turkey. Close friends and family, and possibly even the stars of his film Drishyam 2, were in attendance. They wore traditional wedding outfits and looked simply beautiful together. The couple recently posted pictures from the ceremony, and fans are in love.

Shivaleeka dropped the photos on her Insta handle and captioned it, “Last evening 9th Feb 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed. This will forever be the most magical moment of our life!” She further said, “With our hearts full of love and so many memories, we can’t wait to build even more special ones and begin this new journey together. Seeking your love & blessings” Take a look at the picture below:

The festivities are still underway, and we are indeed waiting to see more pictures of the couple and the festivities.

Abhishek Pathak is producer Kumar Mangat Pathak's son. He has produced movies like Drishyam, Omkara, Special 26, Drishyam and many more. Meanwhile, Shivaleeka Oberoi is an actress who is known for her roles in movies like ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’, ‘Khuda Haafiz’, and ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha’.

