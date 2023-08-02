Check out Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi’s possible guests; Ajay Devgn, Tabu and more?

The next big wedding this month is of Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi. Their wedding will take place in Goa. So here is the list of guests who might possibly be in attendance.
MUMBAI : Another big wedding that is set to happen this month post Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding is of filmmaker and producer Abhishek Pathak and actress Shivaleeka Oberoi. They are going to get married on 9th February 2023 in Goa. Abhishek Pathak’s recent film Drishyam 2 did well at the box office. Whereas, actress Shivaleeka Oberoi has played roles in films like Khuda Hafiz and more. The couple was previously seen leaving for Goa. Well, let us take a look at some of the guests that are expected to attend the wedding.

Not much information regarding the guests who will be attending their wedding have been revealed, however, a source revealed to a media portal that many people will be attending the grand ceremony. The source shared, ‘It’s going to be a grand affair and the Pathak family has been involved in the industry for many years, so there will be a huge guest list.”

Also Read :  Khuda Hafiz chapter 2 actress Shivaleeka Oberoi to get married to Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak

It is highly possible that the star cast of his recent movie ‘Drishyam 2’ may attend his wedding ceremony. Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran and many others may attend Abhishek and Shivaleela’s wedding. The actress's co-star from Khuda Hafiz – Vidyut Jammwal might also be on the guest list. Even Nushrratt Bharuccha seems to be a close friend of Shivaleeka and could also be on the guest list.

Earlier in July 2022, it was reported that they got engaged. Apparently, while they were vacationing in Cappadocia, Turkey, Abhishek proposed. They have already left for Goa to begin their wedding festivities. According to reports, Shivaleeka will be dressing up in a Manish Malhotra outfit.

Abhishek Pathak is producer Kumar Mangat Pathak's son. He has produced movies like Drishyam, Omkara, Special 26, Drishyam and many more. Meanwhile, Shivaleeka Oberoi is an actress who is known for her roles in movies like ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’, ‘Khuda Haafiz’, and ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha’.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read :  Gorgeous! Seems like red is Shivaleeka Oberoi's colour, take a look

Credits : BollywoodLife.com

