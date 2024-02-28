Adah Sharma opens up on huge Fame and massive CRITICISM faced upon release of The Kerala Story

MUMBAI : Actress Adah Sharma is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in today’s time, Adah Sharma has been the talk of the town for her movie The Kerala Story and she is now all set to be seen in upcoming Zee5 series titled Sunflower along with Sunil Grover.

On the response and the love she received from the fans for The Kerala Story, the actress Adah Sharma shared she is really happy with the comments and messages she had got for The Kerala Story, the actress adds she likes doing different characters and The Kerala Story is one of them. The actress has been more careful about her character choices. The actress shared that the makers should have that trust and believe in her and she wants to win the confidence and the trust of the audience and be open to do all types of character that has good fun elements and which are also message oriented.

The actress also adds that when the trailer of the movie The Kerala Story was out 10 days before the movie release, there were many criticisms for the trailer and the content shown and many decided not to go for the movie, also the movie was banned at many parts of country, but when the movie was released she had seen many people coming to her and praising the movie and her character. It was a different scenario altogether.

Indeed it was a treat to see the actress in the movie The Kerala Story, and now we look forward to seeing what she has to offer in the series sunflower season 2, do share in the comment section below.

