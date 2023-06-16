Adipurush movie review: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer had the potential to be better, but...

MUMBAI : We have seen Ramayana multiple times as TV shows, movies, and even OTT series. When Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan was announced, audiences were excited to watch it as to what unique experience Om Raut will give them. Well, the filmmaker has tried to give Ramayana his own touch by using the VFX technology that we have now, but then what about the screenplay and the direction?

As we all know Ramayana is about how Lord Ram (Prabhas), Sita (Kriti Sanon), and Lakshman (Sunny Singh) go for 14 years of vanvas. Due to one incident, Lakshman injures the nose of Shurpanakha and she tells her brother Raavan (Saif Ali Khan) to take revenge by getting Sita to Lanka. Raavan kidnaps Sita and then begins the journey of Lord Ram to save his wife.

Om Raut has adapted the story and written screenplay, and he has directed the film. The movie is VFX heavy and while everyone thought that it would be one of the negative points of the film, let us tell you that the VFX are good. It looked like a live action animated film which is a good thing and kids will love it.

While the movie mainly focuses on Lord Ram, Sita, and Raavan, it is Hanuman's character that steals the show. Every scene featuring Bajrang Bali will entertain you.

But, the problem with the film is the screenplay and direction. If you are making a movie of 179 minutes and it’s a story that people have already watched, you have to have a strong screenplay that can keep the audiences hooked. The film's pace, especially in the first half, is very slow. Even the action in the final war is strictly average. Also, Raavan's Lanka more than Sone Ki Lanka, looked like a set of KGF. Even the dialogues, especially mouthed by the people of Lanka, are too lame.

When it comes to performances, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman steal the show. Saif as Lankesh is simply excellent and once again proves that he nails it in negative roles. Devdatta Nage as Hanuman has been given some amazing scenes, and he has performed very well.

Prabhas as Lord Ram is good in some scenes, but it looks nothing new as it seems like his dialogue delivery and the expressions are the same as what we saw in Baahubali. Kriti Sanon gets a couple of scenes to perform and she shines in them. But, in the second half, after a point her character has nothing to do. Sunny Singh as Lakshman fails to impress. Vatsal Sheth and Siddhant Karnick also leave a mark with their performances, and Sonal Chauhan is good in her cameo.

Overall, Adipurush is a visually appealing film, but the dull screenplay is a big hurdle for it. The movie clearly had the potential to be better, but it just turns out to be a strictly average film.

Ratings: 2.5/5

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.