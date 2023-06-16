Adipurush movie review: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer had the potential to be better, but...

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush has hit the big screens today. So, is the film worth your time and money? Read our review below to know that...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 12:52
movie_image: 
Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali

MUMBAI : We have seen Ramayana multiple times as TV shows, movies, and even OTT series. When Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan was announced, audiences were excited to watch it as to what unique experience Om Raut will give them. Well, the filmmaker has tried to give Ramayana his own touch by using the VFX technology that we have now, but then what about the screenplay and the direction?

As we all know Ramayana is about how Lord Ram (Prabhas), Sita (Kriti Sanon), and Lakshman (Sunny Singh) go for 14 years of vanvas. Due to one incident, Lakshman injures the nose of Shurpanakha and she tells her brother Raavan (Saif Ali Khan) to take revenge by getting Sita to Lanka. Raavan kidnaps Sita and then begins the journey of Lord Ram to save his wife.

Also Read: Exclusive! Can the Hindi version of Prabhas’ Adipurush beat the first day collection of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan? Here's what the film business expert has to say

Om Raut has adapted the story and written screenplay, and he has directed the film. The movie is VFX heavy and while everyone thought that it would be one of the negative points of the film, let us tell you that the VFX are good. It looked like a live action animated film which is a good thing and kids will love it.

While the movie mainly focuses on Lord Ram, Sita, and Raavan, it is Hanuman's character that steals the show. Every scene featuring Bajrang Bali will entertain you.

But, the problem with the film is the screenplay and direction. If you are making a movie of 179 minutes and it’s a story that people have already watched, you have to have a strong screenplay that can keep the audiences hooked. The film's pace, especially in the first half, is very slow. Even the action in the final war is strictly average. Also, Raavan's Lanka more than Sone Ki Lanka, looked like a set of KGF. Even the dialogues, especially mouthed by the people of Lanka, are too lame.

When it comes to performances, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman steal the show. Saif as Lankesh is simply excellent and once again proves that he nails it in negative roles.  Devdatta Nage as Hanuman has been given some amazing scenes, and he has performed very well.

Prabhas as Lord Ram is good in some scenes, but it looks nothing new as it seems like his dialogue delivery and the expressions are the same as what we saw in Baahubali. Kriti Sanon gets a couple of scenes to perform and she shines in them. But, in the second half, after a point her character has nothing to do. Sunny Singh as Lakshman fails to impress. Vatsal Sheth and Siddhant Karnick also leave a mark with their performances, and Sonal Chauhan is good in her cameo.

Also Read: Before Adipurush releases, here’s a look at the box office opening made by Hindi versions of Prabhas starrers

Overall, Adipurush is a visually appealing film, but the dull screenplay is a big hurdle for it. The movie clearly had the potential to be better, but it just turns out to be a strictly average film.

Ratings: 2.5/5

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Adipurush Adipurush movie review Adipurush review Prabhas Saif Ali Khan Kriti Sanon Sunny Singh Devdatta Nage Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
2
Sad
5
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 12:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Titli: Bold move! Titli walks out of her wedding despite the family pressure
MUMBAI:StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Sexy! Udan Patolas actress Apoorva Arora is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI :Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Apoorva Arora has been grabbing the attention of the...
OMG! Shalin Bhanot turns Bekaboo set into an impromptu concert, and grooves to this Hit SRK song!
MUMBAI: Shalin Bhanot is a well-known name in the television industry and he got very popular with his stint in the...
Leena Goenka to portray ‘Dimple’ in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
MUMBAI: Leena Goenka, known for her appearances in multiple television shows, is slated to join &TV’s cult comedy,...
Expect the unexpected: Sunny Leone to be seen on JioCinema’s Bigg Boss OTT Season 2
MUMBAI: JioCinema’s Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is making waves and has the nation abuzz ever since its announcement.Now as...
Adipurush movie review: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer had the potential to be better, but...
MUMBAI : We have seen Ramayana multiple times as TV shows, movies, and even OTT series. When Adipurush starring Prabhas...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali
Adipurush movie review: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer had the potential to be better, but...
Latest Video
Related Stories
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Awesome! From Salman Khan to Karan Johar, here are the celebs who are expected to attend Sunny Deol’s son’s wedding
birthday celebration of Sharvari Wagh
Must Read! Take a peek into Sharvari Wagh's grand birthday celebration
Ameesha Patel
Hilarious! Ameesha Patel’s recent video of dancing at a party goes viral; netizens say, “Sunny paaji be like, Oye Sakina tu hath se nikal gai re”
Sonam Kapoor
Must Read! Will the audience like to see Sonam Kapoor in YRF’s Spy Universe? View Poll Results
Nushrratt Bharuccha
What! Nushrratt Bharuccha and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s latest picture sparks speculations about their relationship
Shilpa Shetty
OMG! Mumbai Police arrest two people as suspects in connection with robbery at Shilpa Shetty’s residence