Exclusive! Can the Hindi version of Prabhas’ Adipurush beat the first day collection of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan? Here's what the film business expert has to say

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is all set to release on 16th June 2023. While Prabhas’ last two releases failed to make a mark at the box office, now all eyes are on Adipurush.
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 13:26
Adipurush

MUMBAI : Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is all set to release on 16th June 2023 in five languages, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

After the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas has become a pan-India star and while his last two films didn’t do well at the box office, now everyone’s eyes are on Adipurush. Well, fans of the actor are super excited about the movie and they are expecting that the movie on its first day itself will cross Rs. 100 crore at the box office.

Also Read: Utkarsh Sharma opens up on ‘Gadar 2’ teaser to be attached to 'Adipurush!

TellyChakkar spoke to producer and film business expert, Girish Johar, about it, and he stated, “Yesterday, I tweeted that it will be in the top 10, but exactly we don’t know. So, I am expecting that it will definitely reach the top 10. However, it all depends on how the actual content is because the box office is so dynamic these days that if the content is not up to the expectations, then the collection starts faltering from the very first day itself,” he added.

“Adipurush is not only a one language release, it’s a five-language release and it’s having a mega-wide release, and also it has shows starting from 5 in the morning. So, if it has an early start then obviously the word of mouth will also start coming out early. So, it can act as a fuel to the fire or it can also be detrimental. But, having said, I believe that it’s going to have a very big start which is fantastic.”

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan on his day one collected Rs. 57 crore. When asked Girish Johar if the Hindi version of Adipurush can beat the first day collection of Pathaan, he told us, “No, not in the Hindi market. I don’t think it can catch up with the Hindi numbers of Pathaan. As a standalone Hindi film, I doubt it can break Pathaan’s day one record.”  

In Hindi, Baahubali 2 had collected Rs. 41 crore on day 1, so it will be interesting to see whether Adipurush will beat Baahubali 2 on its first day or not.

Also Read: Before Adipurush releases, here’s a look at the box office opening made by Hindi versions of Prabhas starrers

Are you excited to watch Adipurush in theatres? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Prabhas Adipurush Pathaan Kriti Sanon Saif Ali Khan Girish Johar Shah Rukh Khan
About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 13:26

