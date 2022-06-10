Adipurush: Shocking! Chief priest of the Ram temple in Ayodhya demands ban on Adipurush, says it violates their dignity

MUMBAI: Recently the teaser of the much-awaited Bollywood mythological film Adipurush was released. Many feel that the film’s depiction of India’s most venerated story has been shown in a bad light. People have gone so far to call the VFX in the film cheap and much like a children’s cartoon. Not just that but the characters of Lord Ram, Laxman, Sita, Hanuman and even Ravan have been shown in a very confusing get up.

The teaser, costumes and even portrayal of Adipurush has not gone down well with the fans and netizens have left no stone unturned to troll the film. While makers thought they were presenting a mega budget, visual extravaganza, the film has become a laughing stock. But there are some who have taken offense at showing their beloved Ram, Laxman And Hanuman in such a bad light.

The chief priest of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Satyendra Das has demanded the film be banned. He said that Ramayan is an epic and sacred story for the Hindus and it has not been shown in the correct light. He has objected to the portrayal of Lord Ram and Hanuman. He said that the film hurt religious sentiments, represented the gods wrongly as well as violated their dignity.

Meanwhile BJP MP, Brij Bhushan Singh said that the controversies around Adipurush are being created deliberately. He added that it is not illegal to make a film and people are creating problems to gain undue attention.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Sunny Singh as Laxman, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. It will hit the big screens on 12th January 2023. The film will be clashing at the boxoffice with Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan.

