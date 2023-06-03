Aditi Rao Hydari finally breaks her silence on rumors of dating Siddharth

And lately there have been rumors about actress Aditi Rao Hydari of being in a relationship with South actor Siddharth. Their social media posts have also added fuel to the fire.
MUMBAI :Celebs are almost never spared from dating rumors. It is a part and parcel of being in the spotlight. Fans are eager to know who is dating who or getting married to who. And lately there have been rumors about actress Aditi Rao Hydari of being in a relationship with South actor Siddharth. Their social media posts have also added fuel to the fire.

The duo shared a viral reel where they are seen dancing beautifully to the song Tum Tum and fans are loving their chemistry. 

Check out their post here;

The actress who is promoting her latest web series Taj:Divided by Blood finally broke her silence on the matter during a public interaction. She said, “Since I’m working I am not looking at that. People will talk and you can’t stop them from talking. They will do what they find interesting and I am doing what I find interesting, which is going to set. I think it’s ok.”

What did you think of Aditi’s reply? Do you think she is dating Siddharth?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

