Aditya Chopra plans a Pathaan v/s Tiger film in his YRF spy universe

All these three films of Yash Raj set the cash registers ringing like never before, as they were the highest grossing films of those years.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 13:44
movie_image: 
Aditya Chopra plans a Pathaan v/s Tiger film in his YRF spy universe

MUMBAI :Salman Khan won his fans’ heart by introducing the action character Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore in the film Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 and then came Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. Later Hrithik Roshan brought agent Kabir in Wa. All these three films of Yash Raj set the cash registers ringing like never before, as they were the highest grossing films of those years.

Also Read- No pick-up lines, Salman Khan laughs about getting 'dropped' by girls


Now, Aditya Chopra recently released his much awaited film Pathaan with SRK, which has turned out to be a blockbuster too. This has given motivation to Chopra to start his first ever spy universe of Indian cinema.

And now Salman Khan is all set to return as Tiger in Tiger 3 with Shah Rukh’s cameo just like Pathaan had Salman’s fabulous cameo.

Yash Raj is now gearing up to make the biggest action film of Bollywood with none other than Salman and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Reportedly the basic story of this action packed two-hero film is also locked in.

A trade source told a news portal, “The plot of this epic two hero crossover film featuring Tiger and Pathaan has been locked. The film will be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khan’s since the release of Karan Arjun in 1995. The story of this Tiger – Pathaan two hero film has been developed by Aditya Chopra himself along with Shridhar Raghavan, who has been appointed by Adi as the Mentor Writer of the haloed YRF Spy Universe”

Also Read- Kya Baat Hai! “I admire Shah Rukh Khan and he inspires me with his journey! The career he has made is so inspiring and a dream for every actor” - Paras Kalnawat


The source further added, “It’s going to be Tiger v/s Pathaan in this two-hero film. The film will be a face off between the two giant superstars of Indian Cinema, much like what happened between Iron Man and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Batman vs Superman from the DC Universe”

Are you excited to see Shahrukh and Salman in a full-fledged action film together?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar


Credit-pinkvilla

 

Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan Tiger Katrina Kaif Deepika Padukone Sidharth Anand John Abraham Aditya Chopra Yash Chopra Yash Raj Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 13:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive
MUMBAI : Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada is all set to release on 17th February 2023. The movie is...
BARC Ratings! Bigg Boss 16 semi–finale episode enters top 5 shows; The Kapil Sharma Show sees a huge jump in TRPs and enters top 20 shows, Parineetii sees a huge drop; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Imlie, YRKKH, and Bigg Boss 16
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Hotness Alert! Here are the times when Udan Patolas actress Nikhita Chopra raised temperatures with her hot looks, check out
MUMBAI : Over the time, with her amazing acting contribution, actress Nikhita Chopra has been winning  the hearts of...
Aditya Chopra plans a Pathaan v/s Tiger film in his YRF spy universe
MUMBAI :Salman Khan won his fans’ heart by introducing the action character Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore in the film...
“She has lost her dressing sense” Netizens trolls Surveen Chawla on her dressing for an event
MUMBAI: Actress Surveen Chawla has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she...
Recent Stories
Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? Film business expert
Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? Film business expert
Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive
“She has lost her dressing sense” Netizens trolls Surveen Chawla on her dressing for an event
“She has lost her dressing sense” Netizens trolls Surveen Chawla on her dressing for an event
After an extensive interview in The Romantics, will Aditya Chopra finally speak to the media as well?
After an extensive interview in The Romantics, will Aditya Chopra finally speak to the media as well?
From Rana Naidu trailer to Dhanush upcoming movie, check out some of the trending stories of the day
From Rana Naidu trailer to Dhanush upcoming movie, check out some of the trending stories of the day
Ali Fazal represents India at Oscar luncheon, clicks pics with Tom Cruise
Ali Fazal represents India at Oscar luncheon, clicks pics with Tom Cruise
Check out the list of Bollywood actresses who got married to their directors
Check out the list of Bollywood actresses who got married to their film's director