Aditya Chopra plans a Pathaan v/s Tiger film in his YRF spy universe

MUMBAI :Salman Khan won his fans’ heart by introducing the action character Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore in the film Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 and then came Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. Later Hrithik Roshan brought agent Kabir in Wa. All these three films of Yash Raj set the cash registers ringing like never before, as they were the highest grossing films of those years.

Now, Aditya Chopra recently released his much awaited film Pathaan with SRK, which has turned out to be a blockbuster too. This has given motivation to Chopra to start his first ever spy universe of Indian cinema.

And now Salman Khan is all set to return as Tiger in Tiger 3 with Shah Rukh’s cameo just like Pathaan had Salman’s fabulous cameo.

Yash Raj is now gearing up to make the biggest action film of Bollywood with none other than Salman and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Reportedly the basic story of this action packed two-hero film is also locked in.

A trade source told a news portal, “The plot of this epic two hero crossover film featuring Tiger and Pathaan has been locked. The film will be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khan’s since the release of Karan Arjun in 1995. The story of this Tiger – Pathaan two hero film has been developed by Aditya Chopra himself along with Shridhar Raghavan, who has been appointed by Adi as the Mentor Writer of the haloed YRF Spy Universe”

The source further added, “It’s going to be Tiger v/s Pathaan in this two-hero film. The film will be a face off between the two giant superstars of Indian Cinema, much like what happened between Iron Man and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Batman vs Superman from the DC Universe”

Are you excited to see Shahrukh and Salman in a full-fledged action film together?

Let us know in the comments below.

Credit-pinkvilla