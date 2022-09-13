Kya Baat Hai! “I admire Shah Rukh Khan and he inspires me with his journey! The career he has made is so inspiring and a dream for every actor” - Paras Kalnawat

Paras Kalnawat these days is seen in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 and in a recent interview he did reveal the two actors he admires the most and is inspired to be like.

MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television and he is best known for his role of Samar in Anupamaa which made him a household name.

But recently, he had a fallout with the makers of the show. He exited the show and now is seen in the reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 which went on air recently.

The actor has a massive fan following and the fans bestow a lot of love and support on the actor.

Paras has been receiving a lot of positive feedback for his performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 and his performance was appreciated by the judges.

In a recent interview Paras revealed the two actors that he admires and takes as his inspiration.

The actor said “I look up to Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan. It’s very difficult for me to choose between the two. I admire SRK and his journey as an actor is so inspiring and everything that he has achieved is something that motivated me and all the young actors.”

Well, who is not a fan of Shah Rukh Khan as every television actor dreams to have a career like him since the superstar himself came from television. 

Paras is seen as a tough competition on the dance reality show and the audience are rooting for him.

Latest Video