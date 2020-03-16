Whoa! This is what actor Paras Kalnawat has to say about his new journey post StarPlus's Anupamaa, check out

MUMBAI: Also read: Exclusive! Actor Suvansh Dhar has been approached to play ‘Samar’ in StarPlus’s Anupamaa?

We recently learnt that Actor Paras Kalnawat who essays the role of Samar in StarPlus’s Anupamaa will no longer be part of the show. The production house released a statement where producer Rajan Shahi said, “we as a production house won’t entertain breach of contract. We have terminated his services as an actor with immediate effect. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors.”

Another news portal reached out to the actor and he spoke about his future and the respect he carries for the team of Anupamaa, “I am looking forward to my new journey on Jhalak … But the fact is that I hadn’t signed Jhalak when the news came out in media. But the makers felt that I did not inform them before giving a nod to the dance reality show.”

He added that he understood the pov of the makers about seeking their consultation before. He added that he didn’t see his role growing in the show for the past year. He said, “My character Samar was not having to do anything in the show in the past one year. After Nandini’s character exited, my character hardly had anything to do.”

“and then many new characters were introduced in the show and the focus shifted to another new family.” The actor added that he didn’t want to be a family member standing in the background. He couldn’t see much growth in his character and had shared his grievances with the makers but they were unsure about when his character’s track would be back on the show.

The actor said that he received immense love and affection because of the show and he respects the entire team. He is sure that they will continue to love him and he looks forward to a new journey.

Credits: Times of India