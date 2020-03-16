Whoa! This is what actor Paras Kalnawat has to say about his new journey post StarPlus's Anupamaa, check out

The actor added that he didn’t want to be a family member standing in the background. He couldn’t see much growth in his character and had shared his grievances with the makers.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 00:14
Whoa! This is what actor Paras Kalnawat has to say about his new journey post StarPlus's Anupamaa, check out

MUMBAI: Also read: Exclusive! Actor Suvansh Dhar has been approached to play ‘Samar’ in StarPlus’s Anupamaa?

We recently learnt that Actor Paras Kalnawat who essays the role of Samar in StarPlus’s Anupamaa will no longer be part of the show. The production house released a statement where producer Rajan Shahi said, “we as a production house won’t entertain breach of contract. We have terminated his services as an actor with immediate effect. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors.”

Another news portal reached out to the actor and he spoke about his future and the respect he carries for the team of Anupamaa, “I am looking forward to my new journey on Jhalak … But the fact is that I hadn’t signed Jhalak when the news came out in media. But the makers felt that I did not inform them before giving a nod to the dance reality show.”

He added that he understood the pov of the makers about seeking their consultation before. He added that he didn’t see his role growing in the show for the past year. He said, “My character Samar was not having to do anything in the show in the past one year. After Nandini’s character exited, my character hardly had anything to do.”

“and then many new characters were introduced in the show and the focus shifted to another new family.” The actor added that he didn’t want to be a family member standing in the background. He couldn’t see much growth in his character and had shared his grievances with the makers but they were unsure about when his character’s track would be back on the show.

The actor said that he received immense love and affection because of the show and he respects the entire team. He is sure that they will continue to love him and he looks forward to a new journey.

Also read: SHOCKING! Paras Kalnawat gets TERMINATED from Anupamaa; he now joins Colors' Jhalak Dikhla Jaa as a contest

Credits: Times of India

Anupama Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly Paras Kalnawat Samar Toshu Kinjal Kavya Anuj Gaurav Khanna Sudhanshu Vanraj Shah Anuj Kapadia Barkha Rajan Shahi TellyChakkar StarPlus Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 00:14

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Whoa! This is what actor Paras Kalnawat has to say about his new journey post StarPlus's Anupamaa, check out
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Exclusive! Nupur Dhariwal joins the cast of Colors Rishtey’s ‘Molkki 2’
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting and exclusive update from the tellyworld. We are always at the...
Bravo! “For some reason, the eyeballs are always on women’s choices,” says actress Alia Bhatt about change in her professional life due to pregnancy
MUMBAI : Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are amongst the most adored couples of Bollywood and the fans couldn’t take their...
Oh No! Charo Asopa’s daughter is suffering from HFMD, the actress opens up on the same, says - ‘She is not able to eat anything’
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Exclusive! Actor Suvansh Dhar has been approached to play ‘Samar’ in StarPlus’s Anupamaa?
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with another breaking news from your precious telly world. As we know, actor Paras...
Explosive Update! Katrina Kaif’s stalker arrested and held in police custody; sent death threats to Vicky Kaushal
MUMBAI : We recently got to know that actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were being harassed by a stalker and now it...
Recent Stories
alia
Bravo! “For some reason, the eyeballs are always on women’s choices,” says actress Alia Bhatt about change in her professional life due to pregnancy
Latest Video