Exclusive! Actor Suvansh Dhar has been approached to play ‘Samar’ in StarPlus’s Anupamaa?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another breaking news from your precious telly world. As we know, actor Paras Kalnawat’s contract was eliminated due to a breach, now, we bring to you an update about who could be stepping in to play ‘Samar’ in Anupamaa.

Also read: SHOCKING! Paras Kalnawat gets TERMINATED from Anupamaa; he now joins Colors' Jhalak Dikhla Jaa as a contest

Anupamaa has managed to top the TRP charts for a long time now and has been consistently maintaining a high TRP. We see how the show educates the audience on familial bonds and acceptance of modern relationships.

We told you how actor Paras Kalnawat won’t be a part of the show any longer after the contract was terminated. It is effective immediately due to the contract being breached by the actor.

Now, we bring to you an exclusive update that actor Suvansh Dhar is approached to step in to play ‘Samar’ on the show according to the sources from the sets of teh show. Yes, that’s right, he could be the new Samar, playing one of Anupama’s sons. Suvansh was also seen in the Sony TV show, ‘Appnapan: Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan’.

While Paras did leave a mark on the audience, we can’t wait to see who the new Samar is!

For more such updates, keep watching Tellychakkar.

Also read: Anupamaa: Shocking TWIST! Anuj gets critically injured after a brutal accident