SHOCKING! Paras Kalnawat gets TERMINATED from Anupamaa; he now joins Colors' Jhalak Dikhla Jaa as a contest

Currently, in the show, Anuj tells Pakhi she is free to stay with them, but Anupama is uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Vanraj goes to pick her up from college and panics when she isn't there! Later, Adhik goes to get Pakhi's stuff at Shah's house and Vanraj loses it. Vanraj shows up at the Kapadia house in a massive rage.

Producer Rajan Shahi who is known for producing hit shows Anupamaa and Ye Ristha Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus has taken a stand to terminate the contract of actor Paras Kalnawat who played Samar in Anupama on account of breach of contract for signing up a show on another channel's show without any prior intimation. Directors Kut and Rajan Shahi has always been accomdating to actors and never stops any actors growth. Even in case of Paras in the past adjustments were made to accomdate the opportunities he used to get and take up with the consent of the production house. Rajan Shahi says, "We as a production house won't entertain breach of contract. We have terminated his services as an actor with immediate effect. We wish him all the best for his future endeavours".

As we know earlier he was approached for Colors' Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, he will be soon seen in the show shaking leg.

