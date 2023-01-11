Adorable! Kangana Ranaut rejoices nephew Ashwatthama's 'Gantrala' ceremony; Revealing its cultural significance

MUMBAI : Kangana Ranaut is currently leading the news because her most recent movie, Tejas, failed to perform well at the box office. On the personal front, though, the actress has been beaming with joy and busy spending some much-needed time in Himachal Pradesh with her family. On the thirteenth day after her nephew Ashwatthama's birth, Kangana and her family held a little puja, and the loving bua shared glimpses of it.

Kangana Ranaut posted a number of photos from her nephew Ashwatthamas Gantrala ceremony to her Instagram account on November 1, 2023. The infant emerged at the event wearing a white kurta-pajama and a gold chain around his neck. While his parents, Aksht and Ritu, carried out the puja rituals as he slept well.

Another glimpse shows Kangana Ranaut gently touching her nephew's little hands and giving him a loving gaze. Her curly hair was left open, and she wore a pink saree.

Below the photographs, Kangana wrote a note explaining the Himachali tradition's significance for the Gantrala ritual. She revealed that the baby is allowed to leave his home once the family hosts this ceremony on the thirteenth day of the child's birth.

Her note reads, "In Himachal we have a tradition of Gantrala, a small Pooja hosted by the family on the thirteenth day of the child’s birth. It is Ashwatthama’s Gantrala today now he is free to go out of his house and meet the world."

On October 20, 2023, Kangana Ranaut announced the birth of her brother, Aksht Ranaut's baby child, via a series of photos she uploaded from the hospital. The new bua shared some unforgettable peeks and her nephew's face.

The little boy was observed dozing off peacefully under a cotton swaddle that had a white hue as his relatives gave him loving glances.

Kangana was wearing a pink-hued saree and a top to match and appeared the happiest when she held her nephew for the first time.

